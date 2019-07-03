A Kings Point home listed for $4.5 million features gold-leaf ceilings.

Built in 2000 and recently renovated, the brick Georgian Colonial also features custom tiger-oak built-ins and Palladian windows.

The house, which is on 1.08 acres, has a front hall staircase with an Art Deco iron and brass balustrade, inlaid marble and hardwood floors, a sunroom, a bluestone patio, radiant floors, a whole house generator and a three-car garage.

There are six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

The property is listed with Maria Babaev and Ariel Sassoon of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.