THE SCOOP

Located on the waterfront on Nassau County’s North Shore, Kings Point is a secluded village offering majestic homes, says Edna Mashaal of Edna Mashaal Realty in Great Neck.

“It’s the large properties, it’s the privacy, it’s the Gold Coast of Long Island,” Mashaal says of the village’s appeal. “Over the years, a lot of the homes have been knocked down and replaced with beautiful, grand houses.”

The residential village, on the tip of the Great Neck peninsula surrounded by the Long Island Sound and Manhasset Bay, also offers vintage ranches, Colonials and some Tudors, Mashaal adds. Prices, she says, typically range from around $1.6 million to multimillion-dollar waterfront estates, one of which is currently on the market for $35 million. Some homes in the area are said to have been an inspiration for the West Egg mansion in F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby."

The well-maintained properties in Kings Point are mostly one acre or a half acre, many in a wooded setting offering hills and water views, says Jed Siegel of Laffey Real Estate, who says he lived in Kings Point for five decades. “It’s a wonderful place to be,” Seigel says. “It has the proximity to the city, the great school systems, the excellent parks, and the access to the water.”

Projects announced by the village in recent months include an initiative to plant 200 new trees throughout the area to replace those toppled by storms; the updating of streetlights with energy-efficient LED fixtures; the installation of cell nodes on utility poles to improve cellphone service in the area; and the beautification of East Shore Park, a 1.57-acre passive waterfront park that the village newsletter wrote will “provide passersby with magnificent vistas of the Manhasset Bay and be accessible exclusively to village residents from sunrise to sunset.” The mayor of Kings Point could not be reached for comment.

Attractions in the area include Steppingstone Park, which includes a marina, fishing dock, playground and various water activities. Kings Point Park, at 175 acres, offers hiking trails, athletic fields and courts, picnic areas, and a cross-country skiing trail. Kings Point is also home to the United States Merchant Marine Academy, a federal service academy offering education in national security and marine transportation, and the American Merchant Marine Museum.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There are no condos on the market.

SALES PRICES

Between Aug. 5, 2018 and Aug. 5, 2019, there were 43 home sales with a median sale price of $1,960,000, according to the real estate website Redfin. The low price for that period was $483,379 and the high was $9.6 million.

OTHER STATS

Town: North Hempstead

Area: 3.3 square miles

ZIP code: 11024

Population: 5,005

Median age: 33.7

Median household income: $122,083

Median home value: $2,104,500*

LIRR to NYC: from Great Neck, 24 to 40 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $270

School district: Great Neck

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI



RECENTLY SOLD

$1.165 million, Red Brook Road

Style: Split-level

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

Built: 1956

Lot size: 125 by 173 feet

Taxes: $25,921

Reduced: $233,000

Days on the market: 60

$2.5 million, Harbour Road

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 half

Built: 1951

Lot size: 193 by 235 feet

Taxes: $57,185

Reduced: $250,000

Days on the market: 117

$4.3 million, Wildwood Drive

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 half

Built: 1954

Lot size: 209 by 174 feet

Taxes: $64,521

Reduced: $800,000

Days on the market: 295

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1.795 million

This Colonial, with five bedrooms and 4-1/2 bathrooms, includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, den and two master bedrooms. The 0.53-acre property also includes a basement and attached two-car garage. Taxes: $39,992. Jed Siegel, Laffey Real Estate, 516-996-0740.

$3.288 million

This Colonial, with six bedrooms and 6-1/2 bathrooms, has a two-story entry, living and dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, den and walkout lower level. The 148-by-278-foot property also has an attached two-car garage and a back deck. Taxes: $43,449. Edna Mashaal, Edna Mashaal Realty, 516-840-8888.

$4.98 million

This seven-bedroom, 6-1/2 bathroom Colonial, built in 2018, has a foyer with dual staircases and living and dining rooms with French doors. The property, roughly one-acre, includes an in-ground pool, patio and outdoor kitchen. Taxes: to be determined. Jason Friedman and Sarah Friedman, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-466-4036.

ON MULTIPLE LISTINGS

Number of houses: 66

Price range: $675,000 to $35 million

Tax range: $7,085 to $176,056