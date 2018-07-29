A modern Kings Point home listed for $2.8 million was designed by architect Myron Goldfinger, best known for the home he designed that is featured in the 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street."

His Old Brookville mansion is depicted as Jordan Belfort's home in the movie. Indravadan and Saroj Shah, who are selling their Kings Point home and are the original owners, say they met Goldfinger multiple times through a mutual friend in Westchester. Saroj Shah says Goldfinger’s use of light and preference for open designs matched their personal sense of style.

The five-bedroom home is situated on an acre of property. A two-story living room, large glass walls and a seamless flow from the kitchen through the living and dining room creates a sense of spaciousness, Shah says.

“Our entire family are huge fans of light,” Shah said. “It creates a totally different aesthetic in the house. Some of the other homes in Kings Point are huge but still very dark.”

The first floor also features a fireplace, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The second floor houses the master suite, with a loft and a sitting room/study. The finished basement contains another bedroom, two more bathrooms and a den.

The property is listed with Soheila Sharf.