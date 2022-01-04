Like many Long Islanders, the Broth family of Plainview decided to use the time spent at home during the pandemic to renovate. They designed a dream kitchen, ordering custom-made cabinets and appliances last winter and doing demolition in July.

After appliances failed to arrive in August, the Broths set up an ad hoc kitchen and dining area for the family, including their three children, ages 11, 8 and 3. "We have a table set up in our den with a microwave with a toaster oven and a plug-in burner," Jessica Broth said during renovation in November. "We’re ordering takeout a lot."

Supply-chain slowdowns

The supply-chain disruptions started early in the pandemic as factories around the world were forced to shut down, causing shipping companies to trim their schedules. But demand for goods soared as many Americans plowed money into the homes in which they were suddenly spending much of their time.

And experts say that shortages of products and raw materials will persist into 2022.

Even in the best of times, a major investment such as a kitchen renovation is a recipe for major stress. The supply-chain difficulties have only compounded that stress, frequently adding months to projects as appliances, materials and cabinets arrive later than expected. Products sometimes arrive damaged, tacking on even more time to a project, according to homeowners who are renovating and industry experts.

Kitchen renovation costs vary widely, but nationally on average run about $25,000, or $150 per square foot, or 5% to 15% of a home's value, according to HomeAdvisor.com. Larger kitchens, 200 square feet and more, can easily cost $30,000 to $60,000 and up, according to the HomeAdvisor. Expense varies based on size, scope, quality and whether layout is changed.

Hurry up and wait

Instead of going with cabinets in stock, the Broths chose custom-made Shaker-style cabinets and appliances they particularly wanted, such as an undermount sink, even if they came with delays. "I wanted to go with something I liked," said Jessica Broth, 42, a teacher. "If I had to wait, I would be more willing to wait. I didn’t realize how long" it would be.

The Broths’ delays included appliances, such as a GE oven, ordered in March, which they were then told wouldn’t arrive until February 2022. It and some other appliances arrived by October, still well after they had hoped.

In the meantime, cardboard-covered new hardwood kitchen floors, boxes and cabinets piled up, and a contractor sign sat on their lawn for months. "My fridge is in the garage. To get milk, l have to go to the garage," Broth said. "We’re using a lot of paper and plastic."

Errors added to delays, including a quartz backsplash that was too small and had to be reordered, and drawers that arrived damaged and in need of new parts. The demolition and delay turned time into a much bigger ingredient. "They think we’re building an extension, because it’s been this long," Broth said of neighbors.

The Broths spent about $60,000 on their kitchen renovation, including $7,500 in appliances, $17,000 on cabinets, $7,700 for a counter and backsplash along with other expenses.

The process has been difficult, but the Broths finally got a bigger, better, new kitchen — expected to be complete any day now — that they are looking forward to enjoying. "The kitchen was very small," Broth said. "Now it’s a very big space."

Product versus process

Nicole and Damian Pappas started designing a new 700-foot kitchen, the "hub" of their family's Suffolk home, in May.

"I limited myself to looking at things that would be readily available," Nicole Pappas said of materials such as porcelain tile for the kitchen floor. "There were enough options to find what you needed without a long wait time."

The variety of choices made it appealing to order appliances, but Pappas instead used existing appliances, such as the family's Sub-Zero freezer and Miele dishwasher she was happy with, moving a range from an island to a wall. "We felt we’d get better use of the island," she said.

Demolition started in October, and the project is still not complete. "It’s supply and demand," said Pappas, 40, who runs a preschool in Brooklyn, while her husband, also in his 40s, works for a bank. "There’s a lot of demand, but the supply is not there." Pappas said she expects the kitchen to be nearly completed and functional by the end of January, but that it will be about another three months until the work is wrapped up.

Coordination is key with kitchen renovations, where one delay can hold up completion of the project. Kitchen cabinets, which she ordered in July in part due to a discount, took longer to receive than she planned. The microwave, the moldings and the countertop, "the last piece of the puzzle": all were delayed.

"One of the reasons I chose the cabinets was, supposedly, the fast turnaround," she said of the semi-custom line she picked. "What was supposed to be a month turned out to be three. It affected the project. We were supposed to do all the demo for the house at the same time."

Many items have been costlier than she expected, due to inflation. "Everything is so much more expensive," Pappas said.

The Pappases' new kitchen was part of a bigger renovation, including bathrooms, which also faced delays. "Now they’re telling me it’s out of stock," she said of a toilet. "Here we go, back to the drawing board."

Backyard backlog

With the pandemic, many people discovered the joy of having an outdoor kitchen, as well as the delays incurred while installing one. Christie and Kevin Fehmel decided to build a kitchen in the backyard of their East Islip home as part of a renovation that included adding a swimming pool and new pavers.

They ordered appliances last February and March, but were still waiting for most through the fall, with a backyard full of trenches and a work in progress.

The project got stuck in limbo for months. The pool was caught in the process, leaving a pit in the backyard until it could be completed. Speaking in November, Christie Fehmel, a retiree in her 40s, said, "Our pool is held up because of steel. They finally dug it. It’s been in the ground for a month without a liner. The liners are on back order."

Even after the grill, side-burner and outdoor fridge arrived, the Fehmels waited for a paper-towel holder, access doors to the grill, a beer-keg refrigerator and pavers.

After experiencing delays of 10 months for furniture for their children’s bedrooms, the Fehmels decided to stick with their existing outdoor furniture. They wanted their dream kitchen, but they also wanted to get it done. "We’ll use what we have," Fehmel said, "and once it’s done, I’ll choose."

As the kitchen finally nears completion, Fehmel said the family, while looking forward to enjoying their upgraded backyard, is drained by the "huge inconvenience" of the delays. "It took all the fun out of it, all the joy," she said.