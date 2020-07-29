Obsessive observers of the Kardashian family may recognize a certain 8,000-square-foot waterfront house on Noyack Road in Southampton listed for $10.99 million as the scene of the single season of “Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons.”

The sisters famous for being famous spent summer 2014 in the 2-acre Hamptons rental on the edge of the Peconic River while they opened pop-up store DASH, a boutique clothing and accessory chain on Jobs Lane in Southampton Village.

The property is “pretty incredible,” said Shawn Elliott, managing director of the ultra-luxury Elliott Real Estate Team at Nest Seekers International, which is marketing the property.

“It was pretty cool for the Kardashians to let the world know a little about the Hamptons,” he said.

While the Kardashian name was attached to the property for only a short while, the house retains its luster, with a private beach, an 85-foot dock large enough to hold a boat and Jet Skis and located just a short watercraft ride from Gardiners Bay and points east.

“You just want to walk out the back door to your house onto your Jet Ski,” Elliott said. Spend “five minutes on your boat or wave runners and you’re in the ocean.”

The private gated compound has an in-ground waterfront pool, covered porch, indoor and outdoor fireplaces and space to add a tennis court or other amenity.

The house boasts five bedrooms with a loft that can be used as a sixth bedroom, seven bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, media room and fitness center.

Danielle Lise Desrochers, listing agent for the property, said the waterfront sports amenities make it a “boater’s paradise,” and “one amazing characteristic is all the windows are water views.”

The neighbors aren’t visible and on one side of the property is a preserved lot, Desrochers said.

“As much as you’re on the water, it’s very private.”

The property owner, a leader in the promotional marketing business, has had the house for almost two decades, living in it herself and renting it often, Elliott said.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic and protests sending more New York City residents than past summers to the Hamptons, it’s a good time to sell, Elliott said, with prices up 10% to 20%.

“This is the summer of love for the Hamptons,” Elliott said. “The Hamptons is on fire and New York City is having a fire sale.”