A 56-acre Mattituck farm that has been in the same family for three generations, and more recently has provided organic produce to restaurants around Long Island, is on the market for the first time in nearly a century. It is listed for $7.599 million.

Eugene Krupski, who owns the property with his wife, Maryann, says his grandfather purchased the land around 1910 and operated a potato farm, which Krupski’s father later took over.

Nine years ago, Eugene Krupski, who had worked in finance in Manhattan, and his wife started an organic farm on five acres. What started as a hobby then blossomed into a full-time business called MarGene Farms, known for its artichokes, ginger and turmeric.

“We’re looking to retire and to travel more,” says Eugene Krupski, 54.

Most of the property has been leased to a sod farm, and the Krupskis built a 5,000-square-foot home there in 2007.

