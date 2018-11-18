TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Mattituck farm lists for $7.599M

Eugene Krupski, who owns the property with his wife, Maryann, says his grandfather purchased the land around 1910 and operated a potato farm, which Krupski's father later took over.

This Mattituck farm is listed for $7.599 million.

This Mattituck farm is listed for $7.599 million. Photo Credit: Skytography.com

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

A 56-acre Mattituck farm that has been in the same family for three generations, and more recently has provided organic produce to restaurants around Long Island, is on the market for the first time in nearly a century. It is listed for $7.599 million.

Eugene Krupski, who owns the property with his wife, Maryann, says his grandfather purchased the land around 1910 and operated a potato farm, which Krupski’s father later took over.

Nine years ago, Eugene Krupski, who had worked in finance in Manhattan, and his wife started an organic farm on five acres. What started as a hobby then blossomed into a full-time business called MarGene Farms, known for its artichokes, ginger and turmeric.

“We’re looking to retire and to travel more,” says Eugene Krupski, 54.

Most of the property has been leased to a sod farm, and the Krupskis built a 5,000-square-foot home there in 2007. 

It is listed with Rosemary Batcheller of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

More news

Adventureland is offering $10 off every 2019 season LI theme park offers discounted tickets for 2019
This 2,600-square-foot home in Glen Head has four LI's 'heptadecagon' house lists for $1.2 million
Babylon Village Municipal Hall on Main Street on Hearing to discuss extending limits on restaurants
Grease-eating microorganisms power the turbines at the Great 'Grease' is the word for conservation efforts
Photo of eastbound traffic on the Long Island AAA: Expect gridlock nightmare tomorrow evening
The Scotch egg, soft-boiled and encased in sausage, Gastropub to be replaced by New Orleans-style eatery