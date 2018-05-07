Sellers Victor and Denise Corsaro

Address 3 Wagner Lane, Lake Grove

Asking price $599,000

The basics A three-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on a .51-acre lot

The competition A smaller Colonial on Lakeside Drive is listed for $448,000.

Nearest recent sale A Colonial on Beechwood Court sold Feb. 7 for $565,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $14,040

Time on the market Since April 16

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Listing agent Lisa Jaeger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, East Setauket, 631-246-7881

Why it’s for sale Victor, 55, a food industry sales representative, and Denise, 54, a homemaker, say they want to move to South Carolina near their sons’ college.

The Corsaros’ 3,045-square-foot home was custom built in 1994. With its open layout and resort-style backyard, it’s been entertainment central for many years. Victor says:

“It’s a quiet end-of-the-street house that’s almost hidden. There’s greenery everywhere. I call it a half-acre of seclusion. The inside has an open floor plan, and the backyard is like a country club. There’s a free-form heated pool with a waterfall and multilevel decking the width of the house. Besides a hot tub, we have a two gas Weber grills that are part of a granite and stone counter. We’ve had many varsity baseball team parties here for both the team and parents. . . . The house has been meticulously maintained. Everything is either fairly new or in immaculate condition. The kitchen and bathrooms were redone in 2012. The appliances are either Subzero or Wolf. There’s a formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace, and a formal dining room plus a den. The whole main floor is ceramic tile. The master suite upstairs has a cathedral ceiling in both the bedroom and bathroom. The basement is beautifully finished. . . . We were born in Brooklyn and will miss New York. And we’re going to definitely miss this home.”