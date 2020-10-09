Lake Grove ranch on the market for $394,900

A 1,100-square-foot ranch-style home is on the market in Lake Grove for $394,900. The annual property taxes are $6,800.

"I think the big attraction to the house is the low taxes," says Maureen Fitzgibbon, of Coach Realtors in Mount Sinai, who is listing the home with Des Jessop. "It’s very cozy. It has a real cottage feel. It’s in really nice condition."

Recent updates to the three-bedroom, two-bath home, which has an accepted offer, include a new roof, windows, and driveway.

"It has hardwood floors throughout," says Fitzgibbon. "It actually has original hardwood floors in the bedrooms from the 1950s."

The dining room has a wainscot ceiling and the living room features a post and beam cathedral ceiling, which "gives it a really nice open feeling in the living room," Fitzgibbon says.

The kitchen has granite countertops, a subway brick backsplash and stainless steel appliances, and there’s separate propane gas for cooking.

The 0.17-acre property, which has specimen trees, a spacious front porch and a brick patio in the backyard, is in the village of Lake Grove and is part of the Middle Country Central School District.

"The location is close to all," Fitzgibbon says.