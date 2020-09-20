3-bedroom Colonial in Lake Ronkonkoma lists for $399,999

This 1,600-square-foot Lake Ronkonkoma Colonial, new on the market and listed for $399,999, is fully updated with hardwood floors and central air conditioning. The kitchen was recently renovated with cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite kitchen counters.

The three-bedroom, 2½-bath home, which is under contract, has an office nook with a built-in bookcase. The master bedroom includes an en suite bath and walk-in closet. The vinyl-sided home has about five feet of attic space and another five feet of crawl space basement. There are paneled doors throughout the house.

The half-bath has shiplap wood paneling on the walls for a little extra pizazz. A closet nook close to the front door, also paneled in shiplap, serves as a tidy mudroom area.

"The house is move-in ready," says listing agent Carlos Salinas of Coldwell Banker Realty of Smithtown. "You don’t have to touch a thing."

Skip laurel trees run along the back of the quarter-acre property, giving privacy from protected town land — a sump.

"It can never be built upon," says Salinas, who also owns the property. "The laurel trees give it a big natural backdrop, and you won’t have any neighbors there, so it’s completely secluded."

Annual taxes are $6,800 without STAR and resides within the Sachem School District boundary.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s a five-minute walk to Sachem High School North," Salinas said. The neighborhood has appreciated swiftly in the past three years, he said.