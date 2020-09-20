3-bedroom Colonial in Lake Ronkonkoma lists for $399,999
This 1,600-square-foot Lake Ronkonkoma Colonial, new on the market and listed for $399,999, is fully updated with hardwood floors and central air conditioning. The kitchen was recently renovated with cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite kitchen counters.
The three-bedroom, 2½-bath home, which is under contract, has an office nook with a built-in bookcase. The master bedroom includes an en suite bath and walk-in closet. The vinyl-sided home has about five feet of attic space and another five feet of crawl space basement. There are paneled doors throughout the house.
The half-bath has shiplap wood paneling on the walls for a little extra pizazz. A closet nook close to the front door, also paneled in shiplap, serves as a tidy mudroom area.
"The house is move-in ready," says listing agent Carlos Salinas of Coldwell Banker Realty of Smithtown. "You don’t have to touch a thing."
Skip laurel trees run along the back of the quarter-acre property, giving privacy from protected town land — a sump.
"It can never be built upon," says Salinas, who also owns the property. "The laurel trees give it a big natural backdrop, and you won’t have any neighbors there, so it’s completely secluded."
Annual taxes are $6,800 without STAR and resides within the Sachem School District boundary.
"It’s a five-minute walk to Sachem High School North," Salinas said. The neighborhood has appreciated swiftly in the past three years, he said.