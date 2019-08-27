THE SCOOP

Lake Ronkonkoma provides its residents with a variety of great offerings in the area, says Town of Brookhaven council member Kevin LaValle.

“Immediately coming to mind if the lake itself,” he adds.

Lake Ronkonkoma, which is Long Island’s largest freshwater lake, is surrounded by various parks, including Lake Ronkonkoma County Park and Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park. The Lake Ronkonkoma Improvement Group, LaValle says, has been working to clean and revitalize the lake and hamlet.

Suffolk County and the towns of Islip, Smithtown and Brookhaven all own pieces of the lake, "so we are working together intermunicipally to try to improve the water quality and a lot of the aesthetics around the lake,” LaValle says.

Brookhaven Town has recently applied for a $10-million state grant to revitalize the downtown Lake Ronkonkoma business district. The grant could aid with sidewalk repair, pedestrian safety, landscaping and façade upgrades that would help businesses prepare for new residents coming to the area as part of the Ronkonkoma Hub project. Newsday reported that the project, slated to be completed in phases over the next 10 years, is expected to add 1,450 apartments and 545,000 square feet of retail and office space to the hamlet.

“We’re meeting with property owners and always looking to improve the quality of the business in the area,” LaValle says. “The Ronkonkoma Hub is going to bring some much needed places to live and commercial entities and new restaurants to the area.”

Common housing styles in the area include Colonials and ranches, says Rudy Aversano of Re/Max Eastern Properties in Ronkonkoma.

“You can get anything you want in Lake Ronkonkoma,” Aversano says. Compared to nearby areas, he adds, “prices are reasonable, taxes are reasonable.” Draws to the area, Aversano says, are its easy access to major roadways and its proximity of the Smith Haven Mall and Long Island MacArthur Airport.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between Aug. 1, 2018 and Aug. 21. 2019, there were 138 home sales with a median sale price of $360,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $95,000 for a short sale and the high was $630,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 127 home sales with a median sale price of $330,000. The price range was $150,013 for a bank-owned property to $545,000.

OTHER STATS

Town: Brookhaven and Smithtown

Area: Brookhaven (3.7 square miles) and Smithtown (1.3 square miles)

ZIP code: 11779

Population: 20,155

Median age: 39.9

Median household income: $89,410

Median home value: $366,250

LIRR to NYC: from Ronkonkoma, 66 to 92 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $405

School district: Sachem

RECENTLY SOLD

$270,000

Smith Rd.

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1940

Lot size: .25 acres

Taxes: $3,638

Reduced: $9,900

Days on the market: 66

$325,000

Pleasure Ave.

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1970

Lot size: .33 acres

Taxes: $8,853

Increased: $10,000

Days on the market: 50

$403,000

Millan Ave.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half

Built: 1966

Lot size: .28 acres

Taxes: $10,280

Increased: $18,000

Days on the market: 85

NOW ON THE MARKET

$470,000

This Colonial has four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms on a .2-acre lot. The eat-in kitchen features granite and stainless steel appliances, and the backyard has a deck. Taxes are $9,127. Luci Gherardi, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-543-9400

$339,999

This ranch has four bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms on a 120-by-125-foot lot. The kitchen has been recently updated. Taxes are $9,125. Franklin Blacker, Century 21 Castle Real Estate, 631-793-1076

$288,999

This ranch has two bedrooms and one bathroom on a 40-by-100-foot lot. The house is a mile from the Ronkonkoma train station. Taxes are $4,158. Christopher Mignone, Realty Connect USA, 331-881-5160

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 40

Price range: $189,999 - $999,999

Tax range: $4,158 - $12,755