Housing, stores and offices coming to Lake Ronkonkoma
THE SCOOP
Lake Ronkonkoma provides its residents with a variety of great offerings in the area, says Town of Brookhaven council member Kevin LaValle.
“Immediately coming to mind if the lake itself,” he adds.
Lake Ronkonkoma, which is Long Island’s largest freshwater lake, is surrounded by various parks, including Lake Ronkonkoma County Park and Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park. The Lake Ronkonkoma Improvement Group, LaValle says, has been working to clean and revitalize the lake and hamlet.
Suffolk County and the towns of Islip, Smithtown and Brookhaven all own pieces of the lake, "so we are working together intermunicipally to try to improve the water quality and a lot of the aesthetics around the lake,” LaValle says.
Brookhaven Town has recently applied for a $10-million state grant to revitalize the downtown Lake Ronkonkoma business district. The grant could aid with sidewalk repair, pedestrian safety, landscaping and façade upgrades that would help businesses prepare for new residents coming to the area as part of the Ronkonkoma Hub project. Newsday reported that the project, slated to be completed in phases over the next 10 years, is expected to add 1,450 apartments and 545,000 square feet of retail and office space to the hamlet.
“We’re meeting with property owners and always looking to improve the quality of the business in the area,” LaValle says. “The Ronkonkoma Hub is going to bring some much needed places to live and commercial entities and new restaurants to the area.”
Common housing styles in the area include Colonials and ranches, says Rudy Aversano of Re/Max Eastern Properties in Ronkonkoma.
“You can get anything you want in Lake Ronkonkoma,” Aversano says. Compared to nearby areas, he adds, “prices are reasonable, taxes are reasonable.” Draws to the area, Aversano says, are its easy access to major roadways and its proximity of the Smith Haven Mall and Long Island MacArthur Airport.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALES PRICE
Between Aug. 1, 2018 and Aug. 21. 2019, there were 138 home sales with a median sale price of $360,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $95,000 for a short sale and the high was $630,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 127 home sales with a median sale price of $330,000. The price range was $150,013 for a bank-owned property to $545,000.
OTHER STATS
Town: Brookhaven and Smithtown
Area: Brookhaven (3.7 square miles) and Smithtown (1.3 square miles)
ZIP code: 11779
Population: 20,155
Median age: 39.9
Median household income: $89,410
Median home value: $366,250
LIRR to NYC: from Ronkonkoma, 66 to 92 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket: $405
School district: Sachem
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$270,000
Smith Rd.
Style: Ranch
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Built: 1940
Lot size: .25 acres
Taxes: $3,638
Reduced: $9,900
Days on the market: 66
251 Smith Rd - 3110463
$325,000
Pleasure Ave.
Style: Ranch
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Built: 1970
Lot size: .33 acres
Taxes: $8,853
Increased: $10,000
Days on the market: 50
144 Pleasure Ave - 3128927
$403,000
Millan Ave.
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half
Built: 1966
Lot size: .28 acres
Taxes: $10,280
Increased: $18,000
Days on the market: 85
26 Millan Ave - 3120225
NOW ON THE MARKET
$470,000
This Colonial has four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms on a .2-acre lot. The eat-in kitchen features granite and stainless steel appliances, and the backyard has a deck. Taxes are $9,127. Luci Gherardi, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-543-9400
$339,999
This ranch has four bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms on a 120-by-125-foot lot. The kitchen has been recently updated. Taxes are $9,125. Franklin Blacker, Century 21 Castle Real Estate, 631-793-1076
$288,999
This ranch has two bedrooms and one bathroom on a 40-by-100-foot lot. The house is a mile from the Ronkonkoma train station. Taxes are $4,158. Christopher Mignone, Realty Connect USA, 331-881-5160
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses: 40
Price range: $189,999 - $999,999
Tax range: $4,158 - $12,755
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.