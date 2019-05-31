TODAY'S PAPER
Whitney Houston movie filmed at $6.288M Lake Success house

This Lake Success mansion is listed for $6.288

This Lake Success mansion is listed for $6.288 million. Photo Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Scenes from the movie “The Preacher’s Wife,” which stars Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston, were filmed at a Lake Success mansion listed for $6.288 million.

Previous sellers told Newsday in 2012 that Washington filmed scenes for the 1996 movie in the living room and dining room and outside of the house. Houston, they added, spent a day at the home during filming but did not shoot a scene.  The house also has been featured in commercials for Budweiser, Jimmy Choo and an episode of MTV’s “Cribs.”  

The white stucco house, on a 2.17-acre gated property, offers six bedrooms and 5-1/2 bathrooms. The house features a living room with nearly 30-foot ceilings and a two-story wall of glass, a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast nook and a banquet-size dining room with marble floors. The master suite has a sitting area, glass-pane doors that open to a patio, and a marble bathroom with a Jacuzzi and dual custom vanities. Other features include a gym, spa, sauna and a basement with a wine cellar. 

The property, listed with Eva Lee of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, includes a porte cochere, a circular driveway and a four-car garage. The yard boasts a heated saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, bar and brick pizza oven.       

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

