By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Lattingtown home with an indoor sports court is on the market for $2.995 million.

The brick Georgian Colonial is 10,600 square feet. It contains eight bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The court is 20 by 40 feet. The house also 10-foot ceilings and a swimming pool.

Situated on four acres on a cul-de-sac, the house is close to a private beach, the Creek Club and Bailey Arboretum, and is in the Locust Valley Central School District.

The listing agent is Margaret Trautmann of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

