Lattingtown home with indoor sports court lists for $2.995M
A Lattingtown home with an indoor sports court is on the market for $2.995 million.
The brick Georgian Colonial is 10,600 square feet. It contains eight bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The court is 20 by 40 feet. The house also 10-foot ceilings and a swimming pool.
Situated on four acres on a cul-de-sac, the house is close to a private beach, the Creek Club and Bailey Arboretum, and is in the Locust Valley Central School District.
The listing agent is Margaret Trautmann of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.