THE SCOOP Within Levittown, where suburbia originated on Long Island, “we have 18,000 homes, we have three school districts, but we are still a very close-knit town,” says longtime resident Dara Crawford of Century 21 Prevete Real Estate.

“It’s attractive for its affordability and the history,” she adds. “It’s family-oriented with the pools and parks. And it’s a great starter, blue-collar, working town.”

The architecture in Levittown is no longer as standard as it was in the late 1940s, when developer William Levitt designed Capes and ranches for veterans of World War II. Home expansion and new construction in the area have brought variety to the housing stock and made original Levitts difficult to find, Crawford says.

Multifamily housing options are also available with condos and townhouses. A three-story assisted living facility, with 66 units and 64,000 square feet, is currently being constructed at the site of a former bowling alley on the corner of North Parkside Drive and Schoolhouse Road.

Four new constructed single-family homes, two of which are on nearly one-acre lots, were also recently built on Crocus Avenue, adds Patricia Brownstone of Century 21 American Homes.

Houses in Levittown, situated mostly on 60-by-100-foot properties, typically range in price from more than $300,000 to more than $600,000, Brownstone says.

Louise Cassano, the director and former president of the Levittown Chamber of Commerce, says homes prices, while they have gone up, are reasonable compared to other communities.

Situated between the Wantagh and Hicksville train stations, and with parkways nearby, the area is conveniently located for commuters, she adds.

Scattered throughout Leviittown are various parks and seven community pools that offer free swimming lessons to Levitt homeowners, says Cassano. A variety of shopping options are available along Hempstead Turnpike, which saw recent openings of Home Depot and IHOP.

The area is also home to the Levittown Historical Museum, which offers memorabilia, photographs and furnishings that show Levittown as it once was.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE Between May 1, 2017 and May 11, 2018, there were 482 home sales with a median sale price of $417,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $217,875 and the high was $410,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 429 home sales with a median sale price of $379,000. The price range was $210,000 to $728,000.

SCHOOLS Most students attend MacArthur High School, Division Avenue High School or Island Trees High School.

OTHER STATS

Town: Hempstead

Area: 6.9 square miles

ZIP code: 11756

Population: 51,881





Median age: 41.0

Median household income: $105,733

Median home value: $419,000*

LIRR to NYC: from Wantagh, 46-58 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $297

School district: Levittown, Island Trees

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI





RECENTLY SOLD

$343,500

Mallard Road

Style: Cape

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1949

Lot size: 50x100

Taxes: $10,736

Reduced: $55,500

Days on the market: 150

$437,500

Abbey Lane

Style: Cape

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1948

Lot size: 60x100

Taxes: $13,767

Increased: $2,500

Days on the market: 168

$519,000

Chestnut Lane

Style: Expanded Ranch

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Built: 1948

Lot size: 54x104

Taxes: $13,065

Reduced: $13,619

Days on the market: 146

NOW ON THE MARKET

$374,333

This four-bedroom, one-bathroom expanded Cape, with a lower-level extension, includes a living room, dining room and updated bathroom. The 60-by-120-foot property also has a detached 1-1/2 car garage. Taxes: $12,723. Paul Palmowski and Argie Karavas, Laffey Fine Homes International, 516-459-4528, 516-353-4400

$519,000

This five-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial has an open floor plan with a living room-dining room combination with hardwood floors and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Taxes on the 60-by-100-foot property are $15,337. Nina Naqvi, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-697-3456



$649,000

This five-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial features a portico entry, formal living and dining rooms, a family room and a granite eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The 60-by-100-foot property includes an attached one-car garage and back patio. Taxes: $12,973. Shari Will, Town & Country Homes of Long Island, 631-241-7555

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 82

Price range: $265,000-$729,000

Tax range: $6,477-$18,669



