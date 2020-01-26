The exterior of the royal blue house on Wagon Lane screams midcentury Levittown but the inside of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded ranch is evidence that a lot of effort and money was put into the home, now on the market for $499,000.

"It was originally a forever home," said Ronald Starrantino of Coldwell Banker Residential, the listing agent for the home. "As you can see, it’s expanded, there’s crown molding everywhere.”

A unique slate tile runs throughout the living areas, with wood floors in the bedrooms.

“It’s a slate floor that done today would be a tremendous amount of money,” he said.

The two-sided, wood-burning fireplace brings a warmth to the living room and kitchen of the 1950-era house.

Starrantino said the homeowners put care into designing the interior, unlike new rehabbed homes that are “done like Home Depot specials” without regard for details.

The owner has lived in the house for 40 years and is moving to Arizona to be near a daughter and grandchildren, Starrantino said.

The 60 x 100-foot lot is in the Island Trees School District and taxes are $8,661.

The Levittown neighborhood is close to shopping and transit but “you still have that backyard feel, that block party feel,” the listing agent said. “You still see kids on bicycles riding around the neighborhood.”



