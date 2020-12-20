Levittown Cape with updated backyard asks $479,000

TODAY'S PAPER
The house has a detached garage and shed and has been owned by the seller for about 15 years. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A four-bedroom Cape in Levittown with an updated backyard conducive to for entertaining is on the market for $479,000.

The kitchen of the two-bathroom house on Honeysuckle Road was redone about three years ago, listing agent Anthony Manzolillo of Keller Williams Elite said.

The house has a living room and a den, dining room, manufactured hardwood floors and accent beams on the dining room ceiling for a custom feel.

"The house itself is really meticulously cared for," Manzolillo said. "It’s move-in ready, there’s nothing left to do."

New vinyl fencing was installed in the backyard this year, along with a new paver patio and new Trex decking, Manzolillo said.

The 1949 house has a detached garage and shed and has been owned by the seller for about 15 years who is selling now to move to a larger space, Manzolillo said.

He said the house itself is updated and ready but the main benefit of the property is "primarily... the neighborhood."

The house is centrally located near local businesses on Hempstead Turnpike, several parkways, Eisenhower Park and Bethpage State Park.

Taxes on the 0.14-acre property in the Levittown Union Free School District are $11,380.

