TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
29° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Levittown house with solar panels lists for $548,000

The Levittown house comes with solar panes and

The Levittown house comes with solar panes and is close to major highways and houses of worship. Credit: Nas Karas Studios/Thanassi Karageorgiou

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A Cape-style home with solar panels in Levittown is listing for $548,000.

Installed in 2020, the solar panels are leased at no cost for 25 years.

"You only pay for what you use, and the remaining energy goes to PSE&G," explains listing agent Katherine Kim of Century Homes Realty Group, adding that the panels result in significantly reduced heating bills.

The 1,823-square-foot brick home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors, three skylights, Andersen windows and a new washer and dryer, stainless steel refrigerator and stove. The backyard, which has a wooden deck, is completely fenced in.

"The garage was converted into a family room and there’s proper permits for that," Kim says. "So, they have a formal dining, a family den and a living room: They have a lot of family space."

Located in the Levittown School District, the home is across the street from North Village Green Park and community pool, and close to shopping, houses of worship and major highways.

"The neighborhood is very family-oriented," Kim says. "It’s just a lot of green."

The annual property taxes are $9,474.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Transponders for use with the LIRR's PTC system MTA: Entire LIRR now equipped with positive train control technology
Suffolk County Community College professor Mary Ann Borrello 'Sister Mary Ann' leaving legacy of philanthropy, kindness
Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology and Doctors say side effects from vaccines not uncommon
Smithtown is proposing guidelines that will concentrate development Smithtown calls for focusing future development on downtowns
(Clockwise from top left) Emma Azzaretto, 13, Gabriella Long Islanders deliver 'hugs and kisses' to nursing home for holidays
A steady rush of customers enter the Stony A Christmas card revival in a season marked by COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search