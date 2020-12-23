Levittown house with solar panels lists for $548,000

A Cape-style home with solar panels in Levittown is listing for $548,000.

Installed in 2020, the solar panels are leased at no cost for 25 years.

"You only pay for what you use, and the remaining energy goes to PSE&G," explains listing agent Katherine Kim of Century Homes Realty Group, adding that the panels result in significantly reduced heating bills.

The 1,823-square-foot brick home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors, three skylights, Andersen windows and a new washer and dryer, stainless steel refrigerator and stove. The backyard, which has a wooden deck, is completely fenced in.

"The garage was converted into a family room and there’s proper permits for that," Kim says. "So, they have a formal dining, a family den and a living room: They have a lot of family space."

Located in the Levittown School District, the home is across the street from North Village Green Park and community pool, and close to shopping, houses of worship and major highways.

"The neighborhood is very family-oriented," Kim says. "It’s just a lot of green."

The annual property taxes are $9,474.