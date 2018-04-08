An expanded Levitt house, listed for $499,000, features a front porch that the listing agent says “you would normally see in the country, not in Nassau County.”

The porch — stretching across the width of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house — includes a swing and a circular extension with French doors leading into the living room.

“It’s the kind of porch you would sit out and have lemonade,” says listing agent Lisa Adragna of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

The 1948 house, which has maplewood flooring on the main level and staircase, was converted into a Colonial, Adragna says. The upstairs was dormered and now holds all three bedrooms. The original master bedroom on the first floor was opened up to create a living room that stretches from the front to the back of the house. The garage was converted into a den and allowed for an extension of the kitchen and dining area.

“It maintains a little bit of the original layout of the Levitt, but because it was opened up and expanded in different ways, it stands out to be so different,” says Adragna.

The 60-by-100-foot property includes a paver patio and a finished shed that Adragna says can be a “playhouse for the kids or a playhouse for dad.”