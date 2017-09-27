LI homes for sale that have been featured in movies or TV

Several Long Island homes for sale now have taken a star turn. Here is a look at four of them.

‘Mildred Pierce’ in Point Lookout: $488,000 (Credit: HBO/Andrew D. Schwartz) (Credit: HBO/Andrew D. Schwartz) The original, 1945 version of the movie “Mildred Pierce,” in which the title character, a waitress, opens a restaurant in Los Angeles during the Great Depression and turns it into a successful chain, was shot in LA, at a place that has since been demolished. In the Emmy Award-winning HBO remake, which aired in 2011, the restaurant that actress Kate Winslet’s Mildred runs is a one-bedroom, Mediterranean-style cottage on Lido Boulevard in Point Lookout. It’s currently on the market for $488,000. The exterior restaurant scenes were shot in Point Lookout, and the set designers temporarily installed palm trees, magnolia bushes and various California flora. The interiors of the restaurant were created and filmed at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn.

(Credit: Hug Real Estate/Tom Hug) (Credit: Hug Real Estate/Tom Hug) The 1,000-square-foot structure has windows with a red tile trim, evoking the stucco, bungalow-style homes popular in California in the 1920s, says Harvey Waldman, the unit production manager and line producer for the “Mildred Pierce” miniseries.

(Credit: Hug Real Estate/Tom Hug) (Credit: Hug Real Estate/Tom Hug) During the filming, there were tenants renting the Point Lookout home, and the crew put them up in a hotel while they filmed at the property, says Thomas Hug of Hug Real Estate, who is listing the home, which features a renovated eat-in kitchen and an updated bathroom.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Hug Real Estate/Tom Hug) (Credit: Hug Real Estate/Tom Hug) “They came into my office to look for a site,” says Hug of the location scouts for “Mildred Pierce.” Hug notes that another HBO series, the Atlantic City set of “Boardwalk Empire,” has also filmed in Point Lookout.

'Endless Love' in Sea Cliff: $1.699 million (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) The 1981 movie “Endless Love” — starring Brooke Shields as a suburban teen engaged in a tumultuous relationship with a boy named David, who sets fire to her family’s house in order to be a hero and save them — was filmed at a Queen Anne Victorian with a wraparound porch on Glenlawn Avenue in Sea Cliff.

Carolina Boucos of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is co-listing the six-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bathroom home with Giselle DiMasi, stresses that the home didn’t actually catch fire and that the original stained-glass windows and crown moldings are intact.

(Credit: AP/Jane Mingay) (Credit: AP/Jane Mingay) Many people who come to the house are looking for a peek at Hollywood glitz.

“When I give the tour, I say, ‘This is where she met David in the big living room, this is the pantry where she kissed David,’ ” Boucos says. “I’ve had buyers who have come in and say, ‘Yes, I remember.’ ” Pictured: Brooke Shields

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) The circa-1903 house has had only five owners. Melissa Guss, who purchased the home 3 1⁄2 years ago, grew up in the area and says she remembers the whole town coming to the house to watch the filming. Guss even interviewed Shields for her high school newspaper at the time, meeting with her at Shields’ father’s home on the North Shore.

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) Guss, who purchased the house to renovate and sell — she added a new heating and cooling system, renovated two bathrooms and redid the closets, among other things — says she “knew every nook and cranny of the house from the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

'Madam Secretary' in Lido Beach: $899,00 (Credit: CBS) (Credit: CBS) The CBS series “Madam Secretary,” in which Téa Leoni plays the U.S. secretary of state, filmed an episode in an apartment at the salmon-hued oceanfront Lido Beach Towers condominium complex.

(Credit: Milky Forst Properties/Dan Jenney / Jump Visual Photography) (Credit: Milky Forst Properties/Dan Jenney / Jump Visual Photography) “The exterior of the building was a pretty good match for the Grand Havana Hotel,” says Steven Weisberg, the show’s locations manager. “Being on the ocean also helped sell the sort of island aspect.” For the exterior shooting, the production turned the back of the building into the hotel’s front entrance, and added old cars, palm trees and a Cuban flag.

(Credit: Milky Forst Properties/Dan Jenney / Jump Visual Photography) (Credit: Milky Forst Properties/Dan Jenney / Jump Visual Photography) Another unit in the complex is now for sale.

(Credit: Milky Forst Properties/Dan Jenney / Jump Visual Photography) (Credit: Milky Forst Properties/Dan Jenney / Jump Visual Photography) The unit is a two-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom duplex, on the market for $899,000 with Milky Forst of Milky Forst Properties.

‘The Money Pit’ in Lattingtown: $5.9 million (Credit: Universal Studios) (Credit: Universal Studios) The Lattington house that starred in the 1980s Tom Hanks film “The Money Pit,” shown here, is also for sale.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE