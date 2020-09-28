LI home sold on TikTok for $3.12M, well over $2.995M asking price

A four-bedroom house on 1.6 acres overlooking Huntington Harbor that was the subject of a TikTok video was sold for $3.12 million, the highest sale price for a house in the hamlet since 2009.

Lucky To Live Here Realty posted a 20-second video of the Two Rod Road property on the popular social media app and a buyer offered $125,000 over the asking price of $2.995 million, said Elena M. D'Agostino, one of the property’s listing agents, along with Joyce E. Mennella.

The house was built in 1912. The seller bought the property in 2017 and completely rebuilt it, finishing the work in 2019, with four full and two half-bathrooms, a wine cellar and tasting room, high ceilings and expansive windows, a stunning kitchen and master suite with loft and a large second-floor deck.

The yard boasts an in-ground pool, covered patio with built-in BBQ area, pool house with outdoor shower and two-story guest cottage with full kitchen, family room and bathroom

"It’s really a spectacular house," D'Agostino said. "It’s jaw-dropping. The open floor plan, the attention to detail."

While the realty company regularly posts videos of listings on TikTok, this is a first to be sold after the buyer saw on the app, D'Agostino said.

"When TikTok came out, we got right on that," she said. "We want to expose our houses as best we can all over the place."

Taxes on the property in the Huntington Union Free School District have not been assessed yet since the renovation, the agency said.