TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
ClassifiedsReal Estate

LI home sold on TikTok for $3.12M, well over $2.995M asking price

The $3.12 million sale was the highest price

The $3.12 million sale was the highest price for a house in the hamlet since 2009. Credit: Lucky to Live Here Realty

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A four-bedroom house on 1.6 acres overlooking Huntington Harbor that was the subject of a TikTok video was sold for $3.12 million, the highest sale price for a house in the hamlet since 2009.

Lucky To Live Here Realty posted a 20-second video of the Two Rod Road property on the popular social media app and a buyer offered $125,000 over the asking price of $2.995 million, said Elena M. D'Agostino, one of the property’s listing agents, along with Joyce E. Mennella.

The house was built in 1912. The seller bought the property in 2017 and completely rebuilt it, finishing the work in 2019, with four full and two half-bathrooms, a wine cellar and tasting room, high ceilings and expansive windows, a stunning kitchen and master suite with loft and a large second-floor deck.

The yard boasts an in-ground pool, covered patio with built-in BBQ area, pool house with outdoor shower and two-story guest cottage with full kitchen, family room and bathroom

"It’s really a spectacular house," D'Agostino said. "It’s jaw-dropping. The open floor plan, the attention to detail."

While the realty company regularly posts videos of listings on TikTok, this is a first to be sold after the buyer saw on the app, D'Agostino said.

"When TikTok came out, we got right on that," she said. "We want to expose our houses as best we can all over the place."

Taxes on the property in the Huntington Union Free School District have not been assessed yet since the renovation, the agency said.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Latest Long Island News

The National Weather Service says there is a Forecast: Cold front brings midweek rain
Sandra Gaskin is a substitute teacher in the Districts say substitute teachers hard to find
Brookhaven National Laboratory spans about 5,300 acres in Leaders envision turning Brookhaven Lab into a Silicon Valley
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo during his coronavirus briefing State halts evictions until 2021, Cuomo says
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the increase to Cuomo: Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties see clusters of COVID-19
Brookhaven Councilman Michael Loguercio, far left, and Suffolk Middle Island property near pond preserved as open space
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search