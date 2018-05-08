THE SCOOP Lido Beach, surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and Middle Bay, offers residents the opportunity to “live on a beautiful beach with pure white sand and still commute to Manhattan in a very reasonable amount of time,” says Elizabeth Murdy, president of the Lido Beach Civic Association. “You can live on this barrier island and enjoy the best of both worlds.”

Situated between Long Beach and Point Lookout, Lido Beach offers a mix of private and public beaches. Murdy says that, in the wake of superstorm Sandy, “the face of the barrier island is changing dramatically due to building projects going on.” Many Lido Beach residents are continuing to elevate their homes as part of the NY Rising Community Reconstruction Program, and the Army Corp of Engineers is working with the local government to rebuild jetties along the shoreline in the area, she says.

Erin King Sweeny, a Town of Hempstead councilwoman, a project to refurbish the dunes will “harden the shoreline and help brace for a storm and beach erosion."

Lido Beach, a primarily residential area where short-term rentals were recently banned, features a mix of housing styles, including Colonials, split-levels and splanches, says resident Robin Bokor of Realty Connect USA. Prices, she adds, typically range from around $600,000 to homes that can command as much as $3 million. The area also includes oceanfront condominium complexes such as Lido Towers and Towne House at Lido Beach.

The beach community, without many pass-through streets, “has a true neighborhood feel,” Bokor says.

Lido Beach, featuring various parks and the 18-hole Lido Golf Club, is also home to Dune’s Delicatessen and two ice cream shops: Marvel Frozen Dairy and Frozen Cow Ices & Cream.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are seven condos on the market ranging in price from $265,000 to $899,000.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SALES PRICE

Between April 1, 2017 and April 30, 2018, there were 26 home sales with a median sale price of $792,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $500,000 and the high was $1.585 million. During that time period a year earlier there were 20 home sales with a median sale price of $732,500. The price range was $500,000 to $1,675,876.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Long Beach High School.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 1.7 square miles

ZIP code 11561

Population 2,897

Median age 50.5

Median household income $157,656

Median home value $792,500*

LIRR to NYC from Long Beach, 51 to 59 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $297

School district Long Beach City

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

RECENTLY SOLD

$662,500

Audrey Drive

Style: Split-level

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Built: 1955

Lot size: 70x90

Taxes: $9,761

Reduced: $86,500

Days on the market: 223

$827,500

E. Lagoon Drive

Style: High-ranch

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Built: 1968

Lot size: 101x112

Taxes: $10,640

Reduced: $72,499

Days on the market: 212

$1.585 million

Woodhail Street

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Built: 2009

Lot size: 95x65

Taxes: $15,595

Reduced: $235,000

Days on the market: 284

NOW ON THE MARKET

$799,000

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom splanch features a living room with a bar, a granite kitchen, formal dining room, den and en suite master bedroom. The 55-by-120-foot property, overlooking a golf course, has taxes of $11,179. Joyce Coletti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-313-2700

$1.449 million

This Colonial, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, is situated on the bay. It includes a den with cathedral ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and finished basement. The 60-by-147-foot property also features bulkhead and an attached two-car garage. Taxes: $19,000. Nancy Johnston, Petry West Realty, 516-850-5304

$2.149 million

This bayfront Colonial, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, includes a living room with a fireplace, a Tuscan chef’s kitchen, guest quarters with a bathroom, and a master suite with a fireplace. The 60-by-148-foot property has a dock, veranda, pool and outdoor kitchen. Taxes: $17,928. Robin Bokor, Realty Connect USA, 516-287-5626

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 21

Price range $639,000-$2,999,999

Tax range $8,223-$35,000