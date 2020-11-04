Expanded Cape in Lindenhurst lists for $399,000

A three-bedroom expanded Cape on a spacious corner lot in Lindenhurst is on the market for $399,000.

The two-bathroom house on Inlet Drive is in the American Venice neighborhood, with its canals and bayfront views, has cathedral ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, a family room, gas fireplace and formal dining room.

The meticulously kept house, on which there is an accepted offer, has a rear dormer and a legal accessory apartment.

"It’s basically exuding the quintessential lifestyle of the South Shore in American Venice," listing agent Marco Gervasi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said. "It has beautiful bridges and narrow canals and is right next to Indian Island."

The house sits on a large green, grassy yard, with a detached garage on just under a quarter-acre, blocks to the Great South Bay.

"It’s a corner property, 100 x 100, which makes for lots of privacy and the yard is tremendous," he said.

The owners made cosmetic upgrades to the kitchen and bathroom and upgraded the hot water heater, roof and garage in the last three years, Gervasi said.

Taxes on the house, built in 1948, in the Copiague School District, are $10,861.