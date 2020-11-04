TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Expanded Cape in Lindenhurst lists for $399,000

The house sits on a grassy yard on

The house sits on a grassy yard on a spacious corner lot. Credit: Jump Visual

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A three-bedroom expanded Cape on a spacious corner lot in Lindenhurst is on the market for $399,000.

The two-bathroom house on Inlet Drive is in the American Venice neighborhood, with its canals and bayfront views, has cathedral ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, a family room, gas fireplace and formal dining room.

The meticulously kept house, on which there is an accepted offer, has a rear dormer and a legal accessory apartment.

"It’s basically exuding the quintessential lifestyle of the South Shore in American Venice," listing agent Marco Gervasi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said. "It has beautiful bridges and narrow canals and is right next to Indian Island."

The house sits on a large green, grassy yard, with a detached garage on just under a quarter-acre, blocks to the Great South Bay.

"It’s a corner property, 100 x 100, which makes for lots of privacy and the yard is tremendous," he said.

The owners made cosmetic upgrades to the kitchen and bathroom and upgraded the hot water heater, roof and garage in the last three years, Gervasi said.

Taxes on the house, built in 1948, in the Copiague School District, are $10,861.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Latest Long Island News

Long Beach is seeking a new city police Long Beach police chief finalists faced questions from public
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room Latest updates from key local, national races
No pay raises were included in Islip Town's Islip Town budget proposal would raise taxes nearly 6%
Regis Amos, left, and his wife Erika Amos, Crowds come out on LI for last day of early voting
Voters take to the polls at Plainview-Old Bethpage LIers go to polls in droves to vote in the election of a lifetime
An election official wearing a protective mask assists NYPD: Voting lines in NYC moving 'smoothly and safely'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search