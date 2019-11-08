TODAY'S PAPER
By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
An elevated round-shaped house in Lindenhurst is on the market for $579,990.

Built in the early 1990s with pilings 30 feet into the ground, the house was the tallest in Lindenhurst until 1993, when the building code was changed after Super Storm Sandy, says Elizabeth Powers-Trupp, an owner of the home. Taking advantage of the updated code, many people are now raising their homes to get them out of the flood zone, she says.

The four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house has been renovated and has an open floor plan and master bedroom with balcony. The house is feet away from the Great South Bay. A canal leading to the bay is across the street. It’s close to shopping and restaurants and is in the Lindenhurst Public Schools district.

The listing agent is Edward Jarvis of RE/Max Best.

