A prewar Colonial-style home is listing in the Meridale Park area of Lindenhurst village for $445,000. The annual property taxes are $10,115.

“It has all hardwood floors,” says Sergio Saia of Executive Group Realty, who is listing the home with Dianne Melendez.. “It has a loft with a circular staircase that would be a great hideaway for the kids to play and build forts, and things of that nature.”

As one of the oldest sections of Lindenhurst village, Meridale Park boasts older, quainter homes, says Saia.

“The construction is very solid,” says Saia. “It has a lot of buyer appeal because of that. They’re not cookie cutter homes. These homes are generally mostly custom built. You can see the craftsmanship in the cornices.”

The three bedroom, 1½-bath home has a recently updated kitchen and windows, and the garage has a car lift

“The homeowner is a car enthusiast,” Saia says. “He re-built the garage himself. He put a lot of care into the construction of the garage. It also has a compressor, really for the car aficionado, so they can use their power tools in there. That’s what he does: He refurbishes classic automobiles.”

The village of Lindenhurst has shopping and restaurants, and is close to beaches and parks.

“It’s really, a nice, nice, homey all American neighborhood,” adds Saia.