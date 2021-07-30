TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning

Updated Lindenhurst ranch lists for $549,000



The home, on a dead-end street, is near a park and the village's shopping district.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
An updated ranch-style home on a dead-end street is on the market in Lindenhurst for $549,000.

Built in 1958, the three-bedroom, one-bath home has hardwood floors, a built-in entertainment center and large window seat in the living room, Anderson windows, and a full finished basement with wet bar.

The home has been owned by the same family for the past 50 years, says listing agent Dawn Castiglione of Exit Realty All Pro.

"They took it from a '70s house and made it into the open floor plan," says Castiglione. They "took the walls down and extended the kitchen so it has a nice sitting room off the kitchen table."

Interior updates include new crown molding, wainscoting, bathroom and heating system, which is now a tankless system. The front of the house has a new portico, stonework and shrubbery.

The fenced-in backyard has a deck with a built-in above-ground pool and a pergola over a brick and cement patio.

Located in the Lindenhurst School District, the home is close to the LIRR, Lindenhurst Village Park and North Wellwood Avenue, with its many shops, restaurants and a recently opened brewery.

The annual property taxes are $11,123.

