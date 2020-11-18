6 things in your living room you should toss right now

Does any room get quite as cluttered as the living room?

Preventing this much-used multipurpose room from becoming a drop zone is its own challenge, but the problem can be made to feel less pressing if the items that actually belong in the living room are already organized. Toss these unnecessary things for a living room that feels decluttered, at least some of the time.

1. VHS tapes and anything else not being watched

Hopefully those old VHS tapes are long gone, but if not, get rid of them, immediately. VHS tapes take up a huge chunk of space, and if they're not being watched, there's no point keeping them. Family videos can easily be digitized, either through an app or a service, and everything else can be found online, on DVD or on Blu-ray. Also toss any other DVDs, CDs or anything else that isn't watched or listened to every year or so.

2. Half-empty baskets

Attempts at corralling clutter are great, unless they end up half-working, leaving stacks of unused (but hopeful) storage containers tucked around the room. An empty basket is less helpful than no basket, and having all kinds of near-empty storage containers around the room just calls for the purchasing of more clutter with which to fill them. Consolidate baskets and get rid of those that aren't needed, or move them to another room where they will be used.

3. Ratty throw blankets

Whether it's a decorative throw or the fuzzy blanket the whole family curls up under on movie night, once that blanket starts to look ragged (or, worse, carry a mysterious odor), it may be time to say goodbye. Also consider how often the blanket is washed — if it gets used every time someone is sick or the pets lie on it often, it could carry just as much dirt, dust and more as unwashed bedsheets. Give it a good washing or give it the boot.

4. Slumped throw pillows

Throw pillows can do wonders for bringing a bit of color and personality into a living room — but they can also bring the atmosphere down if they start looking a little rough around the edges. Some issues, such as stains, can be fixed, but once some pillows are unable to hold their shapes, it's probably time to get rid of them. (We won't even discuss how rarely throw pillows are cleaned.) Keep the cover and just replace the filler, or swap up the look completely; either way, the room will look the better for it.

5. Unused entertainment devices

Old DVD players, VHS players, out-of-date streaming devices, speakers — these can take up a lot of space, and if they're not used, it's a waste of space. Trade in large, clunky items for smaller, sleeker ones, and throw away or donate anything that doesn't get used enough. Once they're gone, there will be more room in the entertainment center or on shelves for items that do get used, such as books, games and picture frames.

6. Games with missing pieces

Clue isn't much fun when there's no Colonel Mustard, the candlestick has gone missing and somehow one of the dice has also vanished. Bite the bullet and toss any board or card games that are missing vital pieces; they can easily be replaced, and a new game may be exactly what family game night needs.