THE SCOOP Long Island’s largest village, at 9.3 square miles, Lloyd Harbor is situated along the Long Island Sound and offers the “coastal lifestyle that goes along with it,” says 23-year resident Elena D’Agostino of Lucky to Live Here Realty.

That includes waterfront homes, nearly 20 miles of shoreline and open land that makes up more than 30 percent of the village, says Mayor Jean Thatcher.

“You don’t get this kind of natural beauty where you have this many miles of shoreline and open space in most places that are commutable to New York,” Thatcher says.

At Lloyd Harbor Village Park, which is a private beach, the tennis courts have recently been resurfaced and upgrades have been made to the beach house within the last year, Thatcher says. The beach, which also includes docking, mooring and storage racks for kayaks and canoes, offers a summer camp for village residents in first through eighth grades.

The area is also home to Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, a nearly 1,500-acre park overlooking the Sound that offers hiking and biking trails, cross-county skiing, fishing, an equestrian center and other activities.

“To have a New York State park right in a residential area like the village of Lloyd Harbor is pretty amazing,” D’Agostino says.

Also in the village are Target Rock National Wildlife Refuge, the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception, and West Neck Beach, which is run by the Town of Huntington.

A mixture of architectural styles is found in the village, though Colonials are most common, D’Agostino says. Prices, she adds, can range from just under $1 million to well into eight figures, noting a 48-acre waterfront estate currently on the market for $55 million. Most properties have the minimum two-acre zoning, while some larger estates are four acres and more.

Because Lloyd Harbor is a strictly residential area, many village residents do their shopping in nearby Huntington village, says D’Agostino.

Lloyd Harbor features its own police force, highway maintenance and sanitation and recycling pickup.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between April 1, 2017, and April 23, 2018, there were 26 home sales with a median sale price of $1.72 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $800,000 and the high was $3.85 million. During that time period a year earlier there were 33 home sales with a median sale price of $1.4 million. The price range was $735,000 to $7.15 million.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Cold Spring Harbor High School.

OTHER STATS

Town Huntington

Area 9.3 square miles

ZIP code 11743

Population 3,660

Median age 45.4

Median household income $223,036

Median home value $2.325 million*

LIRR to NYC from Cold Spring Harbor, 50 to 65 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $350

School district Cold Spring Harbor

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$942,500

LLOYD LANE

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

Built: 1951

Lot size: 2 acres

Taxes: $23,914

Reduced: $157,500

Days on the market: 315

$1.4 million

WATCH WAY

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

Built: 1996

Lot size: 2.02 acres

Taxes: $33,267

Reduced: $248,000

Days on the market: 285

$2.5 million

TARGET ROCK ROAD

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 half

Built: 1938

Lot size: 2 acres

Taxes: $51,087

Reduced: $498,000

Days on the market: 441

NOW ON THE MARKET

$999,000

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom farm ranch includes a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and dens on the main and upper level. The two-acre property includes a full basement and attached two-car garage. Taxes: $21, 757. Tina McGowan, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-786-5235.

$2.4 million

This six-bedroom, 5 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial has fireplaces in the living room, dining room, family room and master suite. The 2.1-acre property features a gunite pool, spa and brick patio. Taxes: $58,486. Elena D’Agostino and Joyce Mennella, Lucky to Live Here Realty, 631-835-2759, 631-708-9995.

$5,488,888 million

This five-bedroom Tudor, with three full bathrooms and two half-baths, is on 2.97 acres and offers 250 feet of waterfront. The house includes formal living and dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, den and master suite with a balcony. John Mangano and Richard Kruse, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-499-9191.

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 35

Price range $899,000-$55 million

Tax range $19,651-$293,765