Lloyd Harbor village comes with ‘coastal lifestyle’
“You don’t get this kind of natural beauty . . . in most places that are commutable to New York,” says the mayor of Lloyd Harbor.
THE SCOOP Long Island’s largest village, at 9.3 square miles, Lloyd Harbor is situated along the Long Island Sound and offers the “coastal lifestyle that goes along with it,” says 23-year resident Elena D’Agostino of Lucky to Live Here Realty.
That includes waterfront homes, nearly 20 miles of shoreline and open land that makes up more than 30 percent of the village, says Mayor Jean Thatcher.
“You don’t get this kind of natural beauty where you have this many miles of shoreline and open space in most places that are commutable to New York,” Thatcher says.
At Lloyd Harbor Village Park, which is a private beach, the tennis courts have recently been resurfaced and upgrades have been made to the beach house within the last year, Thatcher says. The beach, which also includes docking, mooring and storage racks for kayaks and canoes, offers a summer camp for village residents in first through eighth grades.
The area is also home to Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, a nearly 1,500-acre park overlooking the Sound that offers hiking and biking trails, cross-county skiing, fishing, an equestrian center and other activities.
“To have a New York State park right in a residential area like the village of Lloyd Harbor is pretty amazing,” D’Agostino says.
Also in the village are Target Rock National Wildlife Refuge, the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception, and West Neck Beach, which is run by the Town of Huntington.
A mixture of architectural styles is found in the village, though Colonials are most common, D’Agostino says. Prices, she adds, can range from just under $1 million to well into eight figures, noting a 48-acre waterfront estate currently on the market for $55 million. Most properties have the minimum two-acre zoning, while some larger estates are four acres and more.
Because Lloyd Harbor is a strictly residential area, many village residents do their shopping in nearby Huntington village, says D’Agostino.
Lloyd Harbor features its own police force, highway maintenance and sanitation and recycling pickup.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALES PRICE
Between April 1, 2017, and April 23, 2018, there were 26 home sales with a median sale price of $1.72 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $800,000 and the high was $3.85 million. During that time period a year earlier there were 33 home sales with a median sale price of $1.4 million. The price range was $735,000 to $7.15 million.
SCHOOLS
Most students attend Cold Spring Harbor High School.
OTHER STATS
Town Huntington
Area 9.3 square miles
ZIP code 11743
Population 3,660
Median age 45.4
Median household income $223,036
Median home value $2.325 million*
LIRR to NYC from Cold Spring Harbor, 50 to 65 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket $350
School district Cold Spring Harbor
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$942,500
LLOYD LANE
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half
Built: 1951
Lot size: 2 acres
Taxes: $23,914
Reduced: $157,500
Days on the market: 315
$1.4 million
WATCH WAY
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half
Built: 1996
Lot size: 2.02 acres
Taxes: $33,267
Reduced: $248,000
Days on the market: 285
$2.5 million
TARGET ROCK ROAD
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 half
Built: 1938
Lot size: 2 acres
Taxes: $51,087
Reduced: $498,000
Days on the market: 441
NOW ON THE MARKET
$999,000
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom farm ranch includes a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and dens on the main and upper level. The two-acre property includes a full basement and attached two-car garage. Taxes: $21, 757. Tina McGowan, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-786-5235.
$2.4 million
This six-bedroom, 5 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial has fireplaces in the living room, dining room, family room and master suite. The 2.1-acre property features a gunite pool, spa and brick patio. Taxes: $58,486. Elena D’Agostino and Joyce Mennella, Lucky to Live Here Realty, 631-835-2759, 631-708-9995.
$5,488,888 million
This five-bedroom Tudor, with three full bathrooms and two half-baths, is on 2.97 acres and offers 250 feet of waterfront. The house includes formal living and dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, den and master suite with a balcony. John Mangano and Richard Kruse, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-499-9191.
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses 35
Price range $899,000-$55 million
Tax range $19,651-$293,765
