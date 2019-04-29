TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Lloyd Harbor's 'Homestead' house lists for $2.876M

Recent updates at this Lloyd Harbor home include

Recent updates at this Lloyd Harbor home include a new roof, oil burner, thermopane windows, central air conditioning and an automatic generator. Photo Credit: Frank Urso Jr.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A waterfront 1735 farmhouse dubbed “The Homestead” is on the market in Lloyd Harbor for $2.876 million.

Originally from Connecticut, James Rogers was granted a parcel of 500 acres in the area that encompasses Lloyd Harbor and built The Homestead, says owner Josephine Alfenito. Rogers, who was a British loyalist during the American Revolution, expanded the house to accommodate the militia.

“We found a cannonball when we were doing the renovation,” says Alfenito.

Rogers went off to fight for the British and never returned home, Alfenito says. His wife (or widow — his fate was undetermined) sold the house to Abraham Van Wyck, she says. Some members of the Van Wyck family lived in the house until the end of World War II, she says.
The house was sold in 1947 to a G. Braman, a Huntingtonian, she says. Braman died in 1987, and Josephine and Ralph Alfenito bought it in 1988.

Over the years, large pieces of the land were sold off. What remains are 3.6 acres, notes Alfenito.

The four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom house has wide plank floors, custom moldings, wood beamed ceilings and a sleeping porch.

Recent updates include a new roof, oil burner, thermopane windows, central air conditioning and an automatic generator.

The property includes a six-car garage and overlooks Puppy Cove, Huntington Bay, the Long Island Sound and Huntington Harbor.

The listing agents are Debra Russell and Cathy Casalicchio of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The front of the historic Mill Pond House Oyster Bay plans to demolish part of historic estate
Ling Ling Zhu, left, and Yafen Zhou help From 'pig' to 'tornado': Inside LI adult ESL class
The former Mastic Beach Village Hall on Neighborhood Library plans new branch in shuttered village hall
Rose Bruy, foreground, of Jericho, and Nayana Mehta, At interfaith service, prayers for synagogue victims
Mostly sunny on LI with increasing clouds throughout Forecast: Dry, cool today before week of showers
A Walmart Supercenter proposed for Yaphank, seen in Walmart scraps plans for 24-hour supercenter on LI