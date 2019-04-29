A waterfront 1735 farmhouse dubbed “The Homestead” is on the market in Lloyd Harbor for $2.876 million.

Originally from Connecticut, James Rogers was granted a parcel of 500 acres in the area that encompasses Lloyd Harbor and built The Homestead, says owner Josephine Alfenito. Rogers, who was a British loyalist during the American Revolution, expanded the house to accommodate the militia.

“We found a cannonball when we were doing the renovation,” says Alfenito.

Rogers went off to fight for the British and never returned home, Alfenito says. His wife (or widow — his fate was undetermined) sold the house to Abraham Van Wyck, she says. Some members of the Van Wyck family lived in the house until the end of World War II, she says.

The house was sold in 1947 to a G. Braman, a Huntingtonian, she says. Braman died in 1987, and Josephine and Ralph Alfenito bought it in 1988.



Over the years, large pieces of the land were sold off. What remains are 3.6 acres, notes Alfenito.

The four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom house has wide plank floors, custom moldings, wood beamed ceilings and a sleeping porch.

Recent updates include a new roof, oil burner, thermopane windows, central air conditioning and an automatic generator.

The property includes a six-car garage and overlooks Puppy Cove, Huntington Bay, the Long Island Sound and Huntington Harbor.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The listing agents are Debra Russell and Cathy Casalicchio of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.