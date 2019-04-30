TODAY'S PAPER
Midcentury architect designed $999,000 Lloyd Harbor home

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom Lloyd Harbor home was

The  five-bedroom, three-bathroom Lloyd Harbor home was built in 1955. Photo Credit: Frank Urso

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A Lloyd Harbor home designed by midcentury modern architect Roy Johnson, who was an apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright and also worked for Edward Durell Stone, is on the market for $999,000.

Built in 1955, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home features vaulted ceilings with skylights and walls of windows, as well as exposed wood beams. Johnson was known for his modern homes around the metropolitan area. 

"His home has been well preserved the way he intended," says Michael Sadis of Signature Premier Properties, who is co-listing the property with Anthony Perrotta.

The home has a master suite with a loft, three wood-burning fireplaces and a four-car garage. It sits on 2 acres.

