A Lloyd Harbor home that comes with a putting green is on the market for $2.795 million.

The putting green includes 1,300 square feet of putting surface, a first cut fringe, two sand bunkers and two tee positions.

The brick Colonial house has six bedrooms, four full- and two half-bathrooms, front and back staircases, high ceilings, a patio with built-in kitchen and a pool.

The listing agents are Elena D’Agostino and Joyce Mennella of Lucky to Live Here Realty.