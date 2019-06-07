TODAY'S PAPER
$2.795M Lloyd Harbor home comes with putting green

This Lloyd Harbor property is listed for $2.795

This Lloyd Harbor property is listed for $2.795 million. Photo Credit: Lucky To Live Here Realty

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Lloyd Harbor home that comes with a putting green is on the market for $2.795 million.

The putting green includes 1,300 square feet of putting surface, a first cut fringe, two sand bunkers and two tee positions.

The brick Colonial house has six bedrooms, four full- and two half-bathrooms, front and back staircases, high ceilings, a patio with built-in kitchen and a pool.

The listing agents are Elena D’Agostino and Joyce Mennella of Lucky to Live Here Realty.

