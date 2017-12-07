A 48-acre Lloyd Harbor waterfront estate with three homes and two helipads has listed for $55 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island.

Sassafras, as it is known, comes with a pool and a tennis court as well as unusual amenities such as a barbershop and a fallout shelter, the real estate listing says.

The largest house in the compound is a 22,000-square-foot Tudor with 48-foot ceilings and views of the Long Island Sound. It has eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four half-baths. It was built in 1987.

The other two homes, each about 5,000 square feet, include a log cabin. There is an exercise path and a private beach with a pier.

Annual property taxes are $293,765.

Public records show that the house belongs to Manhattan-based LaVal Properties Corp. N.V.

The property is listed with Laffey Real Estate and Brown Harris Stevens.