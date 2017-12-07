TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Waterfront Lloyd Harbor property lists for $55M

Lloyd Harbor's Sassafras has a pool, tennis court

Lloyd Harbor's Sassafras has a pool, tennis court and fallout shelter. Photo Credit: Laffey real Estate

By Valerie Kellogg  valerie.kellogg@newsday.com @valeriekellogg
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A 48-acre Lloyd Harbor waterfront estate with three homes and two helipads has listed for $55 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island.

Sassafras, as it is known, comes with a pool and a tennis court as well as unusual amenities such as a barbershop and a fallout shelter, the real estate listing says.

The largest house in the compound is a 22,000-square-foot Tudor with 48-foot ceilings and views of the Long Island Sound. It has eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four half-baths. It was built in 1987.

The other two homes, each about 5,000 square feet, include a log cabin. There is an exercise path and a private beach with a pier.

Annual property taxes are $293,765.

Public records show that the house belongs to Manhattan-based LaVal Properties Corp. N.V.

The property is listed with Laffey Real Estate and Brown Harris Stevens.

Valerie

Valerie Kellogg, a Huntington resident, is an editor at Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Nayyar Imam, head of the Selden-based Long Island LI religious leaders react to Trump’s move
Keydi N. Garcia, 33, of Uniondale, has been 7 stiffed in apartment rental scam, cops say
Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Letter sent before Northwell, Cigna reached deal
Emergency personnel respond to a crash on Granny Impaired driver rear-ended vehicle, cops say
Veterans at the American Airpower Museum at Republic LI museum ceremony marks Pearl Harbor Day
Bethenny Frankel bought this Bridgehampton home for $2.037 Bethenny Frankel buys former Hamptons B&B