This renovated Lloyd Harbor home, listed for $5.5M,

This renovated Lloyd Harbor home, listed for $5.5M, has a wine cellar, among other things. Credit: Jump Visua/Dan Jenny

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Lloyd Harbor home built in 1994 and totally renovated in 2016 is listing for $5.5 million. The annual property taxes are $63,479.    

Situated on 2.1 acres with views of Huntington Bay and Lloyd Harbor, the Colonial home has seven bedrooms, four of which are en suite, five full and two half-bathrooms, a gym, wine cellar, swimming pool, pool house and slate patio with fireplace.

The renovation included a new chef’s kitchen and pantry, moldings and radiant heated floor, says Nikki Sturges, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the house with Quinn Sturges Bencivenga.

The master bedroom now has three walk-in closets, plus a sitting area, says Sturges.

“He put in a big window in the master bedroom, so you could look out to the view,” Sturges says, referring to the homeowner who, recently married, and plans to move to a new home with his wife. “He does a lot of entertaining, and so the house is really geared for that.”

The living room and den have been opened up and there’s now a large bar area connecting the two rooms, notes Sturges. “It just flows from the family room, so it really is a usable area, and takes on so many people.”

Located in the Cold Spring Harbor School District, the house is close to Lloyd Neck Beach and  Huntington village’s shops and restaurants.

