$1.675M Lloyd Harbor Victorian combines old and new elements

The house mimics Victorians of yesteryear, with red

The house mimics Victorians of yesteryear, with red trim, a black front door and turret. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
A five-bedroom Victorian in Lloyd Harbor, custom-built in 1996 and currently listed for $1.675 million, combines vintage and contemporary elements, says the home’s listing agent.

“What I think is unique about the house is it has Old World charm in the sense it’s a Victorian with a wraparound porch, but also has modern features like a nice white kitchen and high ceilings,” says Helene Atkinson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Mimicking Victorians of yesteryear, the house has traditional red trim, a black front door and turret, Atkinson adds. Situated on 2.1 acres, the house includes a vaulted foyer with dual sets of French doors opening to the formal dining room and the living room, which also has a wood-burning fireplace.

The kitchen features quartz countertops, a center island and stainless steel appliances, including two dishwashers. Open to the kitchen is a family room that has built-in bookshelves and French doors leading out to a back porch, which also can be accessed from the mudroom. The main level, with 9-foot ceilings, includes a suite with a bedroom, sitting room and full bath, Atkinson says.

The master bedroom on the upper level has a full bathroom, changing room and turret room. A third-floor living area has vaulted ceilings with wood beams.

The house, with hardwood floors throughout, also features a partially finished basement with a billiards room and an attached, one-car garage with wood doors. The property boasts an in-ground pool and a barnlike shed.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

