TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Lloyd Neck hybrid home lists for $1.749 million

The 2.14-acre property features stone walkways amid lush

The 2.14-acre property features stone walkways amid lush gardens. Credit: Adam Kane Macchia

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A unique shingle-timber-frame hybrid home is on the market in Lloyd Neck for $1.749 million. The annual property taxes are $38,124.

Built in 2005, the two-bedroom, 3½-bath home has a ground-floor master suite and second-floor bedroom with sitting room, custom millwork, built-ins and a soaring open-floor living space.

“It’s beautiful. It’s so well constructed, and it is a hybrid,” says listing agent Pamela Doyle, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

“It’s just one big open great room,” Doyle says of the living room/dining room/kitchen that has gambrel trusses along the 27-foot Douglas fir ceiling. “And it’s just fabulous.”

The 2.14-acre property features stone walkways amid lush gardens, a heated studio with full bathroom, and a three-car garage.

“It’s just phenomenal,” adds Doyle. “It’s just such a beautiful property. And the quality with which it was built is just crazy.”

The home Is in the Cold Spring Harbor School District and is close to Caumsett State Park, Target Rock National Wildlife Refuge and Lloyd Harbor Park and Beach.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search