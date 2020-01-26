A unique shingle-timber-frame hybrid home is on the market in Lloyd Neck for $1.749 million. The annual property taxes are $38,124.

Built in 2005, the two-bedroom, 3½-bath home has a ground-floor master suite and second-floor bedroom with sitting room, custom millwork, built-ins and a soaring open-floor living space.

“It’s beautiful. It’s so well constructed, and it is a hybrid,” says listing agent Pamela Doyle, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

“It’s just one big open great room,” Doyle says of the living room/dining room/kitchen that has gambrel trusses along the 27-foot Douglas fir ceiling. “And it’s just fabulous.”

The 2.14-acre property features stone walkways amid lush gardens, a heated studio with full bathroom, and a three-car garage.

“It’s just phenomenal,” adds Doyle. “It’s just such a beautiful property. And the quality with which it was built is just crazy.”

The home Is in the Cold Spring Harbor School District and is close to Caumsett State Park, Target Rock National Wildlife Refuge and Lloyd Harbor Park and Beach.