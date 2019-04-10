TODAY'S PAPER
$479,000 Locust Valley home features period details

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home features a wood-beamed ceiling

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home features a wood-beamed ceiling in the living room.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A 1920 Locust Valley cottage with period details is on the market for $479,000.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home features a wood-beamed ceiling in the living room, an archway between the hallway and living room, a painted brick wall around the fireplace, a porcelain tile kitchen floor and a peak attic window visible from the front of the house.

The listing agents are Samantha Lordi and Larraine Tassis of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

