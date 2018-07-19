THE SCOOP While shopping in Locust Valley one afternoon, Kim Bancroft forgot her wallet.

“I was still able to go to the butcher, go to the market and the deli, all without a cent,” says Bancroft, an agent at the Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Locust Valley and resident of nearby Lattingtown, which shares a ZIP code with Locust Valley. “Each one of the places has house accounts, which you don’t see in many other neighborhoods these days.”

The relationship and familiarity between store owners, customers and neighbors within the one-square-mile hamlet, along with the vintage storefronts that line the area, give Locust Valley its authentic small-town feel of yesteryear, residents say.

“We are such a small town that we do know most of our clients by first name,” adds Len Margolis, president of the Locust Valley Chamber of Commerce and owner of Le Joaillier Fine Jewelry, which is in a shopping center of Tudor-style stores called The Plaza.

Bancroft says another benefit of the area is its sought-after schools, including Locust Valley High School, which in 2017 placed in The Washington Post’s annual list of the nation’s most academically challenging schools, ranking 120th in the country and fourth in New York State.

The renovation of the Locust Valley train station was recently completed, having restored the waiting room and enhanced the exterior décor, Margolis says. A portion of Piping Rock Road was recently repaved and new trees were planted along the area’s main strips on Forest Avenue and Birch Hill Road, he adds.

With an array of price points, homes range from estates constructed in the Gold Coast era to small cottages, Margolis says.

The area features mostly Colonials and Capes, with most homes in the area having been built in the 20th century, says Carol Hiltz-Conigliaro, brand manager of Signature Premier Properties in Locust Valley. Prices are typically between around $500,000 to as much as $1.5 million, Conigliaro says.

The area, she adds, also offers many summer rental homes with prices reaching as much as $20,000 per month for certain houses. Many renters are Manhattanites looking to take advantage of the local country clubs, such as nearby Piping Rock Club.

“Locust Valley is only minutes from the water and ... surrounded by several incorporated villages of extreme wealth,” Hiltz-Conigliaro says, referring to neighboring areas that include Lattingtown, Matinecock, Mill Neck, Brookville and Upper Brookville.

The area is also home to Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club, the John P. Humes Japanese Stroll Garden, and the Basil Leaf Cafe.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE Between July 1, 2017 and July 16, 2018, there were 60 home sales with a median sale price of $610,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $370,000 and the high was $2.025 million. During that time period a year earlier, there were 69 home sales with a median sale price of $575,000. The price range was $335,000 to $2.025 million.

SCHOOLS Most students attend Locust Valley High School. Private schools Friends Academy and the Portledge School are nearby.

OTHER STATS

Town: Oyster Bay

Area: 1.0 square miles

ZIP code: 11560

Population: 3,406

Median age: 40.0

Median household income: $92,449

Median home value: $630,000*

LIRR to NYC: 66 to 73 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $297

School district: Locust Valley

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$475,000

Riggs Pl.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1920

Lot size: 45x100

Taxes: $10,378

Reduced: $24,000

Days on the market: 133

$795,000

Fox Ridge Ln.

Style: Split-level

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

Built: 1957

Lot size: 77x177

Taxes: $20,582

Reduced: $44,000

Days on the market: 160

$1.265 million

Oyster Bay Rd.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

Built: 2005

Lot size: 2.12 acres

Taxes: $32,151

Reduced: $60,000

Days on the market: 170

NOW ON THE MARKET

$575,000

This Cape, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, includes a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and first-level master bedroom. The 45-by-125-foot property also includes a basement and detached two-car garage. Taxes: $13,086. Barbara Brundige, Signature Premier Properties, 516-759-4400

$699,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch features a living room with a fireplace, a den, an eat-in kitchen, dining room, and en suite master bedroom. The 118-by-188-foot property boasts a full, unfinished basement and an attached two-car garage. Taxes: $11,274. Michael Stanco, Douglas Elliman, 917-293-0915

$1.35 million

This six-bedroom farm ranch, with four full bathrooms, includes a living room, family room, sun room and master suite with a loft and bathroom. The 2.2-acre property also features a barn, in-ground pool and cabana. Taxes: $26,849. Aleta Heisig and Carol Cotton, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-759-4800

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 12

Price range $425,000-$1.95 million

Tax range $6,042-$49,129



