TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Log cabin in Mastic is on the market for $369,999

A log cabin in Mastic is on the

A log cabin in Mastic is on the market for $369,999. Credit: Signature Homes of LI

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A log cabin in Mastic is on the market for $369,999.
The three-bedroom, three-bath home has a family room with vaulted ceiling, sun room, and recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
The house, which is in the William Floyd School district, is close to William Flloyd Elementary School, Southaven Park, Bellview Beach and other local beaches, shopping, and restaurants.
The annual property taxes are $11,553 .
The listing agent is Rache Hujber of Signature Homes of New York.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search