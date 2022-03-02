One of the features Shai Froelich appreciates most about his 2,000-square-foot log cabin on Main Bayview Road in Southold is the quality of the construction. The other attribute of this chalet-style home built in 2003 on 2½ acres is its location.

"It’s just an eight-minute walk to Cedar Beach on Peconic Bay," he says, "and because it’s surrounded by trees it has been a private retreat for me for the past two years."

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed for $1.25 million. The downstairs has an open floor plan kitchen, dining room and living room as well as two bedrooms, a bathroom and laundry room.

"It’s got a good flow for entertaining," says listing agent Caroline Blair of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "A stone fireplace in the living room soars to the cathedral ceiling. Then you have two covered porches on the first floor, one in the front and one in the back, that are perfect for outdoor entertaining."

The second floor has a primary bedroom and a bathroom with spa tub. The bedroom opens to a balcony with views of the front yard. A separate loft space that is now a media room overlooks the living room.

The two-car garage, designed to match the log cabin construction of the house, has a loft that could be turned into an art or yoga studio or a teenager’s retreat. The full basement could also be finished.

And Froelich says there’s enough room in the landscaped yard to add an Olympic-size pool.

The house is in the Southold Union Free School District. Annual taxes are $10,489.