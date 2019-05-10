TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Long Beach home to feature rooftop deck with firepit, hot tub

A rendering of the Long Beach home under

A rendering of the Long Beach home under construction by architect Charles Schwartzapfel. Photo Credit: Charles Schwartzapfel

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

A modern Long Beach home that spans four stories, with views of the ocean and Reynolds Channel, is on the market for $1.275 million. 

The home is currently being built by architect Charles Schwartzapfel, which he originally designed for himself. It's comprised of three steel structures that jut out, finishing with a roof deck that has an outdoor kitchen, hot tub and fire pit.

"The views are probably some of the best views in Long Beach," says listing agent Thomas Tripodi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half-bathrooms and features radiant heat throughout. The buyer would be able to customize the finishes, Tripodi says, though not all would be included in the asking price.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

John Cozzali stands next to his 2002 Chevy Making the case for a drag strip on LI
Scattered showers and thunderstorms may begin after 3 Forecast: Cloudy Friday brings chance of rain
Members of the group Long Island Needs a Group: Give young drivers a legal place to practice
Job seekers speak with a recruiter during a Low jobless rate creating a 'war for talent'
An expansive survey on "the next generation of Survey: Most young adults on LI expect to move away
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. A benefit preserved in new Suffolk health care deal