A modern Long Beach home that spans four stories, with views of the ocean and Reynolds Channel, is on the market for $1.275 million.

The home is currently being built by architect Charles Schwartzapfel, which he originally designed for himself. It's comprised of three steel structures that jut out, finishing with a roof deck that has an outdoor kitchen, hot tub and fire pit.

"The views are probably some of the best views in Long Beach," says listing agent Thomas Tripodi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half-bathrooms and features radiant heat throughout. The buyer would be able to customize the finishes, Tripodi says, though not all would be included in the asking price.