THE SCOOP

Long Beach is a fun and relaxing place to live, work and play, says city spokesman Gordon Tepper. Much of that, residents say, can be attributed to the city's ocean beach and 2.2-mile boardwalk, both of which sustained substantial damage during superstorm Sandy in 2012. The Army Corps of Engineers recently completed the last of several rehabilitation and hurricane defense projects, says Tepper. The last project was building foot bridges over newly created dunes that were designed to protect the boardwalk, he says.

A major improvement project for Edwards Boulevard is scheduled to start this fall, says Tepper. The boulevard extends from the city's only Long Island Rail Road station to the beach. The work will be funded by the New York State Department of Transportation and will include resurfacing with pavement that allows improved drainage as well as safety and aesthetic upgrades, he says. A separate project, to install steel bulkheads, is designed to protect critical utilities and vulnerable neighborhoods from flooding, Tepper adds.

The oceanfront six-acre property known as Superblock, long vacant, may be coming to life again. A Garden City developer recently entered into contract to purchase the lot from owner iStar, a Manhattan-based real estate investment trust. An attorney for the Engel Burman Group told Newsday in August that the firm is looking at possibly building apartments, condos and retail space.

One of only two cities on Long Island, Long Beach is in the center of the Long Beach Barrier Island, between Reynolds Channel and the Atlantic Ocean, and it is bound on the east by Lido Beach and on the west by the Atlantic Beach. Homes are diverse in style. “You can find bungalows, multimillion-dollar homes, Contemporaries and Tudors all on the same street,” says Joyce Coletti of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who has lived in Long Beach for 40 years. There are several informal communities, including The Canals, a dense area of houses on or near four canals in the northeast quadrant of Long Beach, The Walks, an assemblage of driveway-less homes built in the interior of a block with only walkway access, and The West End, which draws many younger residents.

“Everyone knows about our beautiful boardwalk and amazing beach, but Long Beach has so much more to offer,” says Long Beach City Council President Anissa Moore. “From our food truck market to the charming shops, countless restaurants and live music venues provided by our thriving arts community, there’s truly something for everyone.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 92 condos or co-ops on the market ranging in price from $179,999 to $2.735 million.

SALES PRICE

Between Aug. 1, 2018, and Aug. 20, 2019, there were 212 sales, with a median sale price of $620,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $100,000 for a bungalow and the high was $1.3 million. During that time period a year earlier, there were 253 sales with a median sale price of $575,000. The price range was $128,500* to $3.15 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 2.1 square miles

ZIP code 11561

Population 33,275

Median age 42.5

Median household income $85,619

Median home value $620,000*

LIRR to NYC 51 to 59 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $308

School district Long Beach

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$315,000

ARMOUR STREET

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1953

Lot size 60x54 feet

Taxes $6,705

Reduced $84,900

Days on the market 269

$595,000

EAST CHESTER

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1930

Lot size 40x100 feet

Taxes $10,500

Reduced $4,000

Days on the market 112

$915,000

FARRELL STREET

Style Contemporary

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 2018

Lot size 80x56 feet

Taxes $9,921

Reduced $74,000

Days on the market 341

NOW ON THE MARKET

$279,000

This fifth-floor, one-bathroom studio co-op with an ocean view is in the Parker Deauville building on Shore Road. It features an open layout, a walk-in closet and new carpet. The building offers a gym, an oceanfront pool and direct beach and boardwalk access. Monthly maintenance is $630 and includes heat, kitchen gas, water, taxes and flood insurance. Joyce Coletti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-432-3400

$789,000

This renovated four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom FEMA-compliant home offers high-end finishes, TREX decks on the second and third levels and is in the heart of the West End community. There is Wi-Fi Nest and Surround Sound throughout the home and a three-car garage. Taxes are $18,394. Charles Wildes and Suzanne Wildes, Petrey Real Estate, 516-431-0828

$1,250,000

Perched on Reynolds Channel, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom Mediterranean-style 2007 home offers hardwood floors, an inground saltwater pool, two hot tubs and an outdoor kitchen. It is on a 40-by-145-foot lot and has a two-car garage. Taxes are $20,095. Madeline Dallek, Realty Connect USA, 516-316-8375

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 227

Price range $179,999 to $3.5 million

Tax range $2,696 to $58,529