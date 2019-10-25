TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

2-family Long Beach home lists for $699,000

This Long Beach home is on the market

This Long Beach home is on the market for $699,000. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman R.E./Darin Shaw

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A two-family home in Long Beach is on the market for $699,000.

Built in 1929, the home, which is in the Long Beach school district, comes with a two-car garage.

The house recently went into contract.

The first floor has a living room, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms, one bathroom, a washer and dryer and a mahogany deck.

The second floor contains a living room, dining room, kitchen, one-bedroom loft, bathroom, cathedral ceiling and a mahogany deck.

Listing agent Darin Shaw of Douglas Elliman Real Estate says the house is on a beach block and within walking distance to the West End’s "great restaurants and bars, grocery store, wine store, beer store, children’s playground and water park." 

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search