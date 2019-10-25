2-family Long Beach home lists for $699,000
A two-family home in Long Beach is on the market for $699,000.
Built in 1929, the home, which is in the Long Beach school district, comes with a two-car garage.
The house recently went into contract.
The first floor has a living room, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms, one bathroom, a washer and dryer and a mahogany deck.
The second floor contains a living room, dining room, kitchen, one-bedroom loft, bathroom, cathedral ceiling and a mahogany deck.
Listing agent Darin Shaw of Douglas Elliman Real Estate says the house is on a beach block and within walking distance to the West End’s "great restaurants and bars, grocery store, wine store, beer store, children’s playground and water park."
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.