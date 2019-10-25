A two-family home in Long Beach is on the market for $699,000.

Built in 1929, the home, which is in the Long Beach school district, comes with a two-car garage.

The house recently went into contract.

The first floor has a living room, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms, one bathroom, a washer and dryer and a mahogany deck.

The second floor contains a living room, dining room, kitchen, one-bedroom loft, bathroom, cathedral ceiling and a mahogany deck.

Listing agent Darin Shaw of Douglas Elliman Real Estate says the house is on a beach block and within walking distance to the West End’s "great restaurants and bars, grocery store, wine store, beer store, children’s playground and water park."