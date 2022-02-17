A three-bedroom, two-bathroom corner home a few blocks from the beach and boardwalk in Long Beach is on the market for $960,000.

"Not only is it close to the beach and boardwalk, you can also walk easily to the West End action and to the L.I.R.R.," said the listing agent, Maureen Doherty of Coldwell Banker American Homes.

Built in 1936, the 2,800-square-foot brick and stucco home was renovated with accents that include antique rolling barn doors and a cigar room "man cave" carved out of the basement.

"The owners — one is a carpenter — opened up the living room/dining room/kitchen and added touches through the house that are charming," Doherty said. "They went out East to buy reclaimed wood they used for the bathrooms, and made live-edge counters for the vanities." The primary bedroom has closets with antique doors.

The house, in the Westholme neighborhood, features wood laminate floors, a kitchen with quartz counters, a Navien tankless water heater for hot water on demand, and a stand-up attic that runs the length of the house. The basement has a family room, laundry room and full bathroom.

There's a two-car garage and separate shed on the 0.14-acre property.

The home has annual taxes of $13,536 and is in the Long Beach City School District. In addition to being close to West End restaurants, it is a short walk to shops and eateries on West Park Avenue.

An open house will take place on Feb. 19.