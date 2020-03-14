Long Beach waterfront home on the market for $3.225M

A spacious waterfront Long Beach home on a generous corner lot is on the market for $3.225 million.

The five-bedroom house on Washington Boulevard has five full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a grand foyer with a spiral staircase, a formal dining room that seats up to 18, a living room with wood-burning fireplace and a spacious family room.

An office with a half-bathroom has a magnificent vaulted ceiling with custom woodwork and a two-car garage has heat and air conditioning.

In the yard is a screened-in porch, shuffleboard court, miniature golfing green, newly renovated in-ground heated pool, enormous 2,200-square-foot deck with pergola and new dock system that can accommodate up to a 60-foot yacht, as well as an electronic lift for two jet skis. The entire 145 feet of waterfront along the channel is protected by a new bulkhead.

Built in 1951, the house on the 145-by-125 lot has hardwood floors and four heating and cooling zones for the gas heating and central air conditioning.

“The property is one of the most coveted homes on our barrier island,” listing agent Barbara Mullaney of Century 21 American Homes said. “One of the most special features of this home is the direct views of the New York City skyline, stunning sunsets, and open water views.”

Living there since 2014, the owners are selling to downsize.

Taxes on the property in the Long Beach School District are $42,673.