TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
49° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Long Beach waterfront home on the market for $3.225M

The entire 145 feet of waterfront along the

The entire 145 feet of waterfront along the channel is protected by a new bulkhead. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A spacious waterfront Long Beach home on a generous corner lot is on the market for $3.225 million.

The five-bedroom house on Washington Boulevard has five full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a grand foyer with a spiral staircase, a formal dining room that seats up to 18, a living room with wood-burning fireplace and a spacious family room.

An office with a half-bathroom has a magnificent vaulted ceiling with custom woodwork and a two-car garage has heat and air conditioning.

In the yard is a screened-in porch, shuffleboard court, miniature golfing green, newly renovated in-ground heated pool, enormous 2,200-square-foot deck with pergola and new dock system that can accommodate up to a 60-foot yacht, as well as an electronic lift for two jet skis. The entire 145 feet of waterfront along the channel is protected by a new bulkhead.

Built in 1951, the house on the 145-by-125 lot has hardwood floors and four heating and cooling zones for the gas heating and central air conditioning.

“The property is one of the most coveted homes on our barrier island,” listing agent Barbara Mullaney of Century 21 American Homes said. “One of the most special features of this home is the direct views of the New York City skyline, stunning sunsets, and open water views.”

Living there since 2014, the owners are selling to downsize.

Taxes on the property in the Long Beach School District are $42,673.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search