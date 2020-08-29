TODAY'S PAPER
Long Beach waterfront home lists for $2,399,000

The house is a corner property on Reynolds

The house is a corner property on Reynolds Channel and a canal, and comes with an in-ground saltwater pool. Credit: VHT Studios/Bobby Alan

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
A modern waterfront home in Long Beach is on the market for $2,399,000.

The property, which sits on a 0.1-acre lot, features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, three fireplaces, a two-car garage and an in-ground saltwater pool and protected docking. It also has bamboo floors, and numerous spots inside and outside to sit and relax.

Living in the corner property fronting Reynolds Channel and a canal, owners can enjoy sunrises and sunsets as well as open views of Clark Street Park across the canal. “The property was custom to incorporate and maximize the feeling of being waterfront," says listing agent Ruth Redlener, of Realty Connect USA. "The open water views are unparalleled. On a clear day, you can see all the way to Manhattan.”

The FEMA-compliant home was built in 2014 and has an open floor plan. “It’s a great entertaining space, yet cozy," says Redlener. "This is a luxury home that is also livable. Truly living here is to vacation at home.” 

Within a 10-minute drive are Lido beach, parks, restaurants, shopping malls and the Long Island Rail Road station. Annual taxes on the house, in the Long Beach City School District, are $23,065.

