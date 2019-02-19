Syosset

69 Roosevelt Ave.

$1,775

The recently renovated apartment in a Colonial includes one bedroom and one bathroom. The upper-level unit, with a private entrance, includes an open layout with a living room, dining room and kitchen, which features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The unit, with hardwood flooring throughout, also includes attic space for storage, says listing agent Joseph Laurita of Keller Williams Realty Greater Nassau.

The property, with parking available on the dead end street, is less than a half-mile from the Syosset train station. The lease is one year, and the security deposit is two months' rent. Heat and water are included. Joseph Laurita, Keller Williams Realty Greater Nassau, 516-330-2030

Huntington Station

247 Lenox Rd.

$1,900

The apartment on the main level of a house offers three bedrooms and one bathroom. The house, which is on a .18-acre property, features a living room with hardwood flooring, a kitchen with a new refrigerator and a dining room with sliding glass doors that open to a back deck, says listing agent Jasmine LoFaro of Signature Premier Properties.

The property, which includes driveway parking, is less than a mile from the Huntington train station and less than a 10-minute drive to the Walt Whitman Shops. LoFaro says that the lease is month to month, and the security deposit is one month’s rent. Jasmine LoFaro, Signature Premier Properties, 631-988-9159

Great Neck

160 S Middle Neck Rd.

$1,750

The studio apartment in a Great Neck apartment building features New York City-style renovations throughout, says listing agent Wendy Sanders of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The third-floor unit includes a foyer, a living area with oak hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a bathroom renovated with Carrera marble, and a separate dressing area.

The building is a nine-minute walk from the Great Neck train station, per Google Maps. The building offers an on-site superintendent, a laundry room and a bike room. The lease is for one year, and the security deposit is one month’s rent. Heat and water are included. Wendy Sanders, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-528-3131