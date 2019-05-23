TODAY'S PAPER
3 Long Island apartments under $2,000 a month

This West Babylon contains an apartment.

This West Babylon contains an apartment. Photo Credit: Century 21 AA Realty

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Northport

10 Doris Ct.

$1,150

The apartment in this two-family home offers one bedroom and one bathroom. The lower-level unit, which the listing agent says was updated within the last five years, includes a living room-kitchen combination with hardwood floors, granite countertops and oak cabinetry. 

The unit, with street parking, includes a private deck in the back of the .12-acre property. The lease is for one to two years, and the security deposit is 1-1/2 month’s rent. Pets are not allowed. Nordeen Accardi, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-480-1014    

East Meadow

632 Roxboro Ct.

$1,600

The upper level of this two-family home features a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. The unit, with hardwood flooring throughout, features a living room-dining room combination, an eat-in kitchen and a bedroom with dual closets.

Situated on a 95-by-100-foot property, the apartment has a private entrance and street parking. The lease is for one year, and the security deposit is one month’s rent. Heat and internet service are included. Pets are not allowed. Ray Nieves, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-695-4974    

West Babylon

306 Broadway

$1,600

This split-level features a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on the first floor. The unit includes a living room, dining room and kitchen. Tenants have use of the side yard on the 80-by-100-foot property and driveway parking for one vehicle. 

All utilities are included with the exception of a $50 monthly air conditioning fee from June to August. The lease is yearly, and the security deposit is one month’s rent. Service pets are allowed. Emanuel Guella, Century 21 AA Realty, 631-987-3716

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

