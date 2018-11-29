Where there are beaches, there are bungalows. And Long Island offers plenty of both.

Bungalow-style homes, typically 1 to 1-1/2 stories, are generally on the smaller side in terms of square footage, though larger versions exist. Bungalows commonly feature efficient and open floor plans, a low-pitched reverse gable roof with deep eaves, and a front porch, which in some cases has been converted into a habitable space, says George Bella, owner of GWB Architect P.C. in Long Beach.

“You see bungalows around beach communities where houses are closer together,” Bella says. “You have a great bond with your neighbors. Each block is its own community.”

Here are some bungalow-style homes currently for sale on Long Island.

Rockville Centre

76 Cedar Ave.

$649,000

This home, with four bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms, is deceptive from the outside, says listing agent Katharine Morgan of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. With its nine-foot ceilings and open archways, “you don’t realize how spacious it feels until you walk inside,” Morgan says. The 1,700-square-foot house, built in 1921, includes a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, an office and an eat-in kitchen with access to a deck. Adding to the living space is a screened-in porch at the front of the house. The upper level includes two bedrooms and a half-bath. The 50-by-125-foot property, with taxes of $19,178, includes a detached one-car garage. Katharine Morgan, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-359-5542

Greenport

515 Fourth St.

$885,000

This bungalow, built in the 1920s, includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The .28-acre property, which includes an in-ground saltwater pool, is less than a half-mile from a beach, waterfront park, marina, ferry service and train station. The house features an open living and dining area with a fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen has sliding glass doors that open to a deck overlooking the pool. The 2,200-square-foot house, which includes a basement, offers two bedrooms, an office and a bathroom on the upper level. The .28-acre property, with taxes of $6,999, features a covered front porch. Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-553-5255

Long Beach

64 Wisconsin Ave.

$489,000

This bungalow, built in 1923 and renovated in 2016, offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. It has an open layout that includes a living room-dining room combination with cathedral ceilings and a skylight, plus a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Wood-styled tile flooring is featured throughout the 800-square-foot house, which has central air conditioning. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet. The 30-by-60-foot property, with taxes of $9,555, has a front deck with oversized fencing. The house is a block and a half from the beach and a half-mile from the Long Beach boardwalk. Barbara Mullaney, Century 21 American Homes, 516-582-6096

Baldwin

225 Milburn Ave.

$289,000

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers mixed zoning and can also be used as a commercial property, says listing agent Paul Conforti of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The house, which Conforti says is just over 700 square feet, includes a covered front porch, living room, eat-in kitchen and dining area. There is also a full, unfinished basement and a small attic space. The 51-by-138-foot property, with taxes of $9,083, features a back deck that leads into a mudroom. Paul Conforti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-322-3138

Freeport

634 Miller Ave.

$329,000

This waterfront bungalow, renovated in 2012, offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. The 768-square-foot home, which is on a canal and includes bulkhead, features a foyer that leads into a living room and dining area with hardwood flooring and archways. The eat-in kitchen includes sliding glass doors that lead to a deck with canal views. The house, built in 1923, includes new electric and plumbing and an updated roof and hot water heater, says the home’s listing agent. Taxes on the 30-by-100-foot property are $11,545. Kelly Pritchard, Sparaco-Lieberman Realty, 516-567-4215

Riverhead

507 Sweezy Ave.

$242,000

This bungalow, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, is near the dividing point of Long Island’s two East End forks. “So, it’s about two miles to the Long Island Sound beaches and two miles to the [Peconic] bay beaches,” says listing agent Pamela Hogrefe of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Built in 1950, the 550-square-foot bungalow features an open living room, kitchen and dining area. The main level also includes the master bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs is a loft bedroom. The 50-by-128-foot property, with taxes of $3,959, also features a full basement. “It’s a petite cottage that is very comfortable for a young couple or someone who decides they no longer need as much space,” Hogrefe says. Pamela Hogrefe and Janet Bidwell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-834-2341, 631-255-4088

Remsenburg

69 South Phillips Ave.

$575,000

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow sits on a .68-acre property that offers “a private backyard with room for expansion,” says listing agent Deirdre DeVita of Brown Harris Stevens. The 782-square-foot house features a living room that is open to the eat-in kitchen. Built in 1950, it also includes a full, unfinished basement and a garage that DeVita says has been converted into an artist’s studio. The property, with taxes of $2,763, features a front porch and a back patio. Deirdre DeVita, Brown Harris Stevens, 631-288-5409