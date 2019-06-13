Northport

54 Theron Place

$389,900

This bungalow, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, is about a half-mile from Crab Meadow Beach. The house, which was built in 1936, features a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and an enclosed three-seasons porch.

One of the bedrooms features an outside entrance that opens to a small deck in the backyard. The house also features a basement and attic. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, the .12-acre property includes a detached one-car garage. The taxes are $3,751. Lorna Caridi, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-871-8191

Lynbrook

28 Sylvester Place

$349,000

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow sits on a 50-by-159-foot property. Built in 1925, the house includes an open layout with a living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry, has French doors that open to a deck overlooking the backyard.

The main level also includes one bedroom, a dressing room and bathroom. Upstairs is a second bedroom, sitting room and storage space. The house also has a partial basement and detached one-car garage. The property, with taxes of $11,941, is less than a mile from the train station, shopping and dining. Sean Farley, Novus Realty Group Inc., 914-217-0365

East Rockaway

9 Waterview St.

$355,000

This expanded bungalow, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, is down the block from Waterview Marina, which is on the East Rockaway Channel. The main level of the house includes a kitchen with granite countertops, a living room, den, dining room and bathroom.

One bedroom is also on the first floor, with two additional bedrooms on the upper level. The house, built in 1925, also has a detached one-car garage. The 63-by-77-foot property, with taxes of $10,594, is near the East Rockaway Recreation Center, Bay Park, and Bay Park Golf Course. Persephone Small, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-809-1000, 516-241-6075