TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
45° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

3 Long Island condos for $260,000 or less

This Coram condo is listed for $229,000.

This Coram condo is listed for $229,000. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print

Coram

936 Skyline

$229,000

This condo, in the gated Brettonwoods community, offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The upper-level unit includes an open living and dining area with sliding glass doors that open to a private balcony. The kitchen features a pantry and a breakfast nook that can also be used as an office, the listing agent says. The unit, with central air conditioning and a washer and dryer, has two full bathrooms, one of which is in the master bedroom. The 24-hour gated development, with unlimited parking, boasts a bowling alley, tennis courts, indoor and outdoor pools, a hot tub, playgrounds and a clubhouse, the listing agent says. The taxes are $3,896, and the monthly common charges are $520. Denise Rogers, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-766-2210         

Hauppauge

719 Towne House Village

$199,990

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is in the Towne House Village development. The ground-level unit, with hardwood floors throughout, includes a living room with sliding glass doors that open to a private balcony overlooking a wooded area, the listing agent says. There is also a kitchen with a mosaic backsplash, a dining area and a bedroom that features a closet with a custom organizer. The unit, with a washer and dryer, also includes attic space. The development, off the Long Island Expressway, features a community pool and tennis court. The taxes are $4,131. Common charges, which include heat, water and ground maintenance, are $459. The monthly sewer fees are $165. Christine Hodulick, The Carillo Team at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-739-3562      

Lynbrook

110 Atlantic Ave.

$260,000

This condo, offering one bedroom and one bathroom, is in the Coachlight Square development. The first-floor unit features a living room-dining room combination, an efficiency kitchen and a bedroom with a wall of closets. The unit also includes a front patio and assigned parking space. The complex — which is less than a half-mile from the Lynbrook train station, shops and eateries — provides additional visitor parking, a laundry room and a private storage room. The taxes are $8,142 and the common charges are $297. Jessica Hollenstein, Becker Realty Services, 516-522-4969

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Families can relax inside outdoor heated igloos this Outdoor heated igloos come to Long Island
New York Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul gives the Lt.-Gov.: $7.5M initiative to combat drug abuse
Kenta Shelton, of Elmont, was arrested Tuesday in Police: Surveillance, hat help find would-be burglar
Maureen Lewin of Kellenberg wins the girls 1,000-meter LI Class of 2019 college commitments
Nicole Cordani with credentials from her time working Meet LI teacher who was Tony Bennett's assistant
A view of the weather forecast on Feb. Forecast: Rain later Wednesday, highs in low 40s