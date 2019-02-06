Coram

936 Skyline

$229,000

This condo, in the gated Brettonwoods community, offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The upper-level unit includes an open living and dining area with sliding glass doors that open to a private balcony. The kitchen features a pantry and a breakfast nook that can also be used as an office, the listing agent says. The unit, with central air conditioning and a washer and dryer, has two full bathrooms, one of which is in the master bedroom. The 24-hour gated development, with unlimited parking, boasts a bowling alley, tennis courts, indoor and outdoor pools, a hot tub, playgrounds and a clubhouse, the listing agent says. The taxes are $3,896, and the monthly common charges are $520. Denise Rogers, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-766-2210

Hauppauge

719 Towne House Village

$199,990

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is in the Towne House Village development. The ground-level unit, with hardwood floors throughout, includes a living room with sliding glass doors that open to a private balcony overlooking a wooded area, the listing agent says. There is also a kitchen with a mosaic backsplash, a dining area and a bedroom that features a closet with a custom organizer. The unit, with a washer and dryer, also includes attic space. The development, off the Long Island Expressway, features a community pool and tennis court. The taxes are $4,131. Common charges, which include heat, water and ground maintenance, are $459. The monthly sewer fees are $165. Christine Hodulick, The Carillo Team at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-739-3562

Lynbrook

110 Atlantic Ave.

$260,000

This condo, offering one bedroom and one bathroom, is in the Coachlight Square development. The first-floor unit features a living room-dining room combination, an efficiency kitchen and a bedroom with a wall of closets. The unit also includes a front patio and assigned parking space. The complex — which is less than a half-mile from the Lynbrook train station, shops and eateries — provides additional visitor parking, a laundry room and a private storage room. The taxes are $8,142 and the common charges are $297. Jessica Hollenstein, Becker Realty Services, 516-522-4969