3 Long Island condos under $300,000
Yaphank
6 Taylor Commons, $249,500
This two-bedroom, 1-1/2 bathroom unit is in the Colonial Woods Whispering Pines community just off the Long Island Expressway. The main level features a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a kitchen with a dining area, and a half-bathroom. Sliding glass doors off the kitchen open to a private, tree-lined back patio.
Both bedrooms and the full bathroom are on the upper level. The unit also includes a full basement, garage and driveway. The development features an in-ground pool and basketball and tennis courts. Monthly fees are $414, and taxes are $4,468. James Dunn, Re/Max Unlimited, 631-278-3561.
Glen Cove
207 Cambridge Ct., $251,000
This condo, in the 62-and-over Cambridge Court community, has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The first-floor unit includes a living room-dining room combination, kitchen, washer and dryer and storage space. An assigned parking space is in front of the unit, and visitor parking is available.
The complex, which features a recreation room, gazebo and fitness center, is less than a mile from shopping, the train station and golf. Monthly maintenance fees are about $200 a month, and taxes are $4,751. Roberta Cerasi, Glen Key Realty, 516-286-0024.
Central Islip
257 Feller Dr., $259,990
With three bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms, this unit is in the Windbrooke Homes Condominiums complex. The main level of the recently renovated condo, with radiant heated floors, includes a living room, dining room, half-bathroom, and kitchen with granite countertops, mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances and white Shaker-style cabinetry.
The upper level includes all three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Amenities in the gated development include an in-ground pool and a dog run. Monthly fees are $402, and taxes are $3,611. William Rugen, Century 21 Princeton Properties, 631-793-1005.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.