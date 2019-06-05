TODAY'S PAPER
3 Long Island condos under $300,000

This Central Islip condo is listed for $259,990.

This Central Islip condo is listed for $259,990. Photo Credit: Century 21 Princeton Properties

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Yaphank

6 Taylor Commons, $249,500

This two-bedroom, 1-1/2 bathroom unit is in the Colonial Woods Whispering Pines community just off the Long Island Expressway. The main level features a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a kitchen with a dining area, and a half-bathroom. Sliding glass doors off the kitchen open to a private, tree-lined back patio. 

Both bedrooms and the full bathroom are on the upper level. The unit also includes a full basement, garage and driveway. The development features an in-ground pool and basketball and tennis courts. Monthly fees are $414, and taxes are $4,468. James Dunn, Re/Max Unlimited, 631-278-3561.      

Glen Cove

207 Cambridge Ct., $251,000

This condo, in the 62-and-over Cambridge Court community, has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The first-floor unit includes a living room-dining room combination, kitchen, washer and dryer and storage space. An assigned parking space is in front of the unit, and visitor parking is available. 

The complex, which features a recreation room, gazebo and fitness center, is less than a mile from shopping, the train station and golf. Monthly maintenance fees are about $200 a month, and taxes are $4,751. Roberta Cerasi, Glen Key Realty, 516-286-0024.         

Central Islip

257 Feller Dr., $259,990

With three bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms, this unit is in the Windbrooke Homes Condominiums complex. The main level of the recently renovated condo, with radiant heated floors, includes a living room, dining room, half-bathroom, and kitchen with granite countertops, mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances and white Shaker-style cabinetry.

The upper level includes all three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Amenities in the gated development include an in-ground pool and a dog run. Monthly fees are $402, and taxes are $3,611. William Rugen, Century 21 Princeton Properties, 631-793-1005.          

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

