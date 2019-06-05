Yaphank

6 Taylor Commons, $249,500

This two-bedroom, 1-1/2 bathroom unit is in the Colonial Woods Whispering Pines community just off the Long Island Expressway. The main level features a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a kitchen with a dining area, and a half-bathroom. Sliding glass doors off the kitchen open to a private, tree-lined back patio.

Both bedrooms and the full bathroom are on the upper level. The unit also includes a full basement, garage and driveway. The development features an in-ground pool and basketball and tennis courts. Monthly fees are $414, and taxes are $4,468. James Dunn, Re/Max Unlimited, 631-278-3561.

Glen Cove

207 Cambridge Ct., $251,000

This condo, in the 62-and-over Cambridge Court community, has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The first-floor unit includes a living room-dining room combination, kitchen, washer and dryer and storage space. An assigned parking space is in front of the unit, and visitor parking is available.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The complex, which features a recreation room, gazebo and fitness center, is less than a mile from shopping, the train station and golf. Monthly maintenance fees are about $200 a month, and taxes are $4,751. Roberta Cerasi, Glen Key Realty, 516-286-0024.

Central Islip

257 Feller Dr., $259,990

With three bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms, this unit is in the Windbrooke Homes Condominiums complex. The main level of the recently renovated condo, with radiant heated floors, includes a living room, dining room, half-bathroom, and kitchen with granite countertops, mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances and white Shaker-style cabinetry.

The upper level includes all three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Amenities in the gated development include an in-ground pool and a dog run. Monthly fees are $402, and taxes are $3,611. William Rugen, Century 21 Princeton Properties, 631-793-1005.