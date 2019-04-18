Patchogue

9 Fairharbor Dr.

$179,000

This one-bedroom, one-bath co-op is in the Fairharbor on the Water development. A first-floor unit, it features hardwood floors, a windowed kitchen and a chair rail in the dining area. A bulkheaded boardwalk along the creek belongs to Fairharbor residents. The 248-unit complex was built in 1968.

Monthly common charges are $736 and include heat, gas, water, property taxes and landscaping. A limited number of boat slips are available, and there are kayak racks as well. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Listing agent: Juan Henriquez, Blue International Realty, 631-524-5431

Lawrence

250 Central Ave., Unit B105

$198,000

Situated on the ground floor, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is in the Northgate Cooperative Residence. Architectural details include multiple arched openings between rooms, a chair rail in the dining area and recessed wall

shelves in the foyer. The kitchen and bathroom are described as “newer,” says the listing agent.

In addition to hardwood floors throughout the unit, another bonus is a separate shower stall and separate bathtub in the bathroom. Maintenance of $956 includes property taxes, heat hot water and building maintenance. Pets are not allowed. Listing agent: Alissa Lurie, Coach Realtors, 516-967-8828

Coram

1 Navajo Ct.

$119,999

The recent renovation of this 850-square-foot ground-floor unit in the North Isle Village complex has resulted in a stylish and trendy one-bedroom, one bathroom unit. There are 767 units in the complex. Communal amenities include two pools (one indoor, one outdoor), tennis courts, a basketball court, a clubhouse and a fitness center. Monthly maintenance of $722 includes property taxes, gas, heat, water, landscaping, and snow removal. Pets are allowed. Co-listing agents: Joseph Barone, Pamela Webster and Michelle Wyeth, Barone Realty, 631-830-4391